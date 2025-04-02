Jack’s Surfboards Pro surfing event returns this weekend in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach High senior Sara Freyre, showing cutting back on a wave during opening round of the U.S. Open of Surfing last summer, is participating in his year’s Jack’s Surfboards Pro.

April brings a fresh start to aspiring Championship Tour professional surfers.

The first event of the 2025-26 World Surf League Qualifying Series season, the Vans Jack’s Surfboards Pro presented by 805, launches Thursday morning on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier.

The Jack’s Surfboards Pro started in 2017 as a men’s QS 1,000 event, and is now a QS 4,000 event for both genders as part of a new points system put in place by the league this year.

Past champions of the event include 2024 Championship Tour Rookies of the Year Sawyer Lindblad and Crosby Colapinto, both of whom call San Clemente home.

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to kick off the 2025-26 season with the Jack’s Pro, and even more excited to host it right here in our hometown of Huntington Beach,” Jack’s Surfboards co-owner Jamal Abdelmuti said in a news release. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to support the young, up-and-coming surfers from our region. This year marks our eighth edition of the Jacks Pro, and thanks to our incredible partners in the surf industry, the event continues to grow and evolve.”

Lucca Mesinas of Peru won the men’s Jack’s Surfboards Pro last year and is back to defend his title. Kirra Pinkerton of San Clemente was last year’s women’s champion.

Mesinas, a former Championship Tour competitor, won four times on the North American QS during the 2024-25 season en route to his second QS regional title.

Huntington Beach High senior Sara Freyre is also confirmed for this year’s Jack’s Surfboards Pro. Freyre, who has been a U.S. Open of Surfing wild-card participant and competed on the USA Surfing Junior National Team, also seeks to begin the season with a good result.

“It’s so exciting to kick off a fresh season at home at the Jack’s Surfboards Pro!” Freyre said to WorldSurfLeague.com. “This is always one of my favorite events of the year because it’s right at my home break. It is so fun because my friends and family come down and support me. I am so grateful they put this event on and give this opportunity, especially now that it is a QS 4,000. This year I am going to take it one event at a time and focus on giving it my all.”

The Jack’s Surfboards Pro runs through Sunday at the south side of the pier, and admission is free. A live webcast will be shown at worldsurfleague.com, the WSL app and YouTube channel.