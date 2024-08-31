High School Roundup: Marina improves to 2-0 with win over Long Beach Wilson

Marina quarterback Garrett Hunnicut, seen on August 18, 2023, has thrown three touchdown passes to Shane Cassidy through two games.

Senior running back Gabe Carles rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown, as visiting Marina defeated Long Beach Wilson 27-13 on Friday in a nonleague football game.

Junior running back Francis Saporito turned five carries into 37 yards and a touchdown for Marina (2-0), which takes on Fountain Valley at Boswell Field on Friday, Sept. 6. The Barons dropped to 1-1 with a last-minute loss to Esperanza on Thursday.

Senior quarterback Garrett Hunnicutt completed just six of 14 passes for 56 yards, but one resulted in a touchdown to senior wide receiver Shane Cassidy, the third featuring the pair this season.

Advertisement

Senior kicker Caiden Scolfield converted all of his attempts, including two short field goals and three extra points.

Los Amigos 47, Yermo Silver Valley 0: Senior running back Isaac Galindo rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns, as the Lobos earned a victory in a rare on-campus contest in Friday’s nonleague game.

The Lobos produced 214 rushing yards as a collective, with seniors Raul Cruz and Adrian Ramirez, as well as junior Abraham Solorio, also finding the end zone on the ground.

Junior quarterback Jayvin Le had two passing touchdowns, one each to senior Chris Flores and Galindo.

Los Amigos (2-0) plays host to University (0-1) on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Monsoor Memorial Stadium in Garden Grove.

La Habra 31, Newport Harbor 7: Junior defensive back Bobby Brooks picked off Sailors senior quarterback Bode Stefano twice in the third quarter, and senior defensive lineman Ulavai Fetuli also had an interception for the host Highlanders in a nonleague game on Friday night.

Newport Harbor (0-2) plays host to El Modena (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 6 at Davidson Field.

Anaheim 17, Ocean View 7: The host Seahawks dropped to 0-2 with a loss on Friday in a nonleague game.

Ocean View remains home to face Cerritos Gahr (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 6.