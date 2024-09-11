Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball advances to Dave Mohs semifinals

Huntington Beach’s Ellie Esko (10), seen against Santa Margarita on Sept. 12, 2023, had eight kills against Mater Dei on Saturday.

Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball coach Craig Pazanti sees a defining quality in his group, a resolute nature that allows them to perform with their backs against the wall.

A hot start has earned that high praise, as the Oilers won 16 matches before falling for the first time this season.

It took the defending CIF State Open Division champion in Mater Dei to deliver that blow. The Oilers’ season came to an end in a five-set thriller against the Monarchs in those state playoffs.

Huntington Beach again tested its familiar foe but came up short, 29-27, 25-19 in the semifinals of the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament on Saturday on its home court.

Pazanti quickly dispelled any notion that he thought the Oilers would go unbeaten.

“There was never a thought that we were going to go undefeated for the season,” Pazanti said. “It doesn’t happen very often. We take every match one at a time, and we’ve been fortunate enough to come out on the good side of some close ones.

“We haven’t had where we lose that close one yet, and so this is probably good for us. … We played some good volleyball teams this weekend. This is a really good tournament as far as the depth and how many good teams there were.”

If anyone could believe that their team would go unbeaten and not be accused of having delusions of grandeur, Pazanti might be the one. From 2013 to 2016, Pazanti helmed a Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball program that set a CIF Southern Section record with a 121-match winning streak. Laguna Beach had the next longest streak of 69 matches from 1981 to 1983.

That period saw the Oilers rack up three consecutive CIF Division 1 Player of the Year Awards, including TJ DeFalco, who won a bronze medal with Team USA in the Paris Olympics. The other honorees were Matt Butler and Josh Tuaniga.

Once it materialized, the rematch with the Monarchs was one the Oilers did not require further motivation.

Olivia Foye with the serve, Amika Swanson the kill, and Huntington Beach rallies past Palos Verdes 23-25, 25-20, 15-4 to keep the Dave Mohs tournament going for @HB_OilerSports.@mjszabo pic.twitter.com/7npVmv7pRs — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) September 7, 2024

“The first time we played them wasn’t great, and last time, we were the only team to take them to five [sets], so it was like you’re right there,” said middle blocker Amika Swanson, who had three kills and 1½ blocks. “A lot of us were feeling like, ‘We’re seniors now. This is our moment to finally beat Mater Dei, for once.’ I think a lot of us were trying to put our heart and soul out there.”

Taylor Ponchak had 10 kills to pace Huntington Beach (17-1). Ellie Esko had eight kills, Addison Williams added six kills, and Charlie Lucky-Mitchell supplied 2½ blocks.

Tori Esko had 24 assists, and Olivia Foye provided 13 digs versus the Monarchs.

The Oilers have a new setter for the first time in four years. The setting duties had previously been handled by Dani Sparks, the reigning Daily Pilot Girls’ Volleyball Dream Team Player of the Year.

“[My sister Tori has] been setting for me my whole life, and we just have a really good connection on the court,” said Ellie Esko, who shined with 10 kills and five service aces in a quarterfinal win over Palos Verdes. “She knows how to set me, my favorite sets, so I think it’s super helpful having my sister as my setter.”

Mater Dei coach Dan O’Dell said it took a high level of execution from his team to put the Oilers away.

“Huntington is a team that’s always scrappy, and as they’ve shown earlier in the tournament, they were always down one [set] in all of their previous matches, and they came back to win in three,” O’Dell said. “They’re a team that just fights and fights and grinds, so they’re going to push you to make sure you’re executing in order to beat them.

“I thought they were disciplined, but our girls kind of made sure not to let up or give Huntington the chance to kind of come back. We just stayed steady.”

Presley Kiffin had 11 kills to lead Mater Dei (12-3), which fell to San Diego Cathedral Catholic (18-1) in the final by a score of 25-15, 28-30, 16-14.

Layli Ostovar added seven kills, three block assists and two aces, and Emma Kingston and Preslie Saunders each had four kills for the Monarchs.

Newport Harbor (10-3) defeated Foothill, Santa Cruz Harbor and JSerra in winning its group, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 19-25, 25-23, 15-12 win over Crean Lutheran. The Sailors then bowed out against Cathedral Catholic.

Marina (11-11) also emerged from its pool, which included the tournament-winning Dons, with wins over Laguna Beach and Yorba Linda. The Vikings exited against the Sunset League rival Oilers 23-25, 25-23, 15-6.

Corona del Mar (8-11) went 1-4 in the tournament, securing a win against Beckman in pool play.

Edison (4-16), which capped its host event with a win over the Sea Kings, went 2-3 over the weekend.

Laguna Beach (2-17) collected a win against La Habra in going 1-4 in the tournament.