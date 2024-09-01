Girls’ volleyball: Reloaded Mater Dei faces tough task for title repeat

If recent history is any indication, the Mater Dei High girls’ volleyball team will have a tough task defending its Southern Section Division 1 crown this season. No team has repeated as Division 1 champion since the Monarchs won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

In order to make history again the Monarchs have to replace five starters from last year’s squad that finished 43-2 and won the state Division I title.

“It will depend on how much we improve by the end of the year,” coach Dan O’Dell said. Section player of the year Isabel Clark (now at the University of San Diego), Julia Kakkis (Brown), Malyssa Cawa (Stanford), Cymarah Gordon (Michigan) and Tessa Hurley graduated, but the Monarchs will still be formidable once junior USC commit Layli Ostovar returns to the lineup — she has been sidelined because of a shoulder injury — and fellow outside hitter Westley Matavao, a sophomore transfer from Orange Lutheran, becomes eligible. Ostovar’s senior sisters (setter Ayva and libero Kayla) are also back and sophomore Emma Kingston will be a force in the middle.

After opening the season with four victories to stretch its winning streak to 28 dating to last September, Mater Dei was dealt consecutive losses by Redondo Union and Torrey Pines.

Longtime Redondo Union coach Tommy Chaffins likened the Bay League this season to that of the Trinity League in football.

“We may have three of the top 10 teams in the state — us, Mira Costa and PV [Palos Verdes] … and Torrance is really, really strong too,” he said. “We’re going to sharpen each other up and we’ll see how it plays out come playoffs.”

In addition to sweeping Mater Dei on Aug. 27, the Sea Hawks have beaten Mira Costa, Iolani (Hawaii) and Long Beach Poly in tournament action, paced by junior hitter Abby Zimmerman, an early commit to California, senior setter and captain Bella Jones (San Diego State commit), UC Irvine-bound middle Taylor Boice and Florida State beach commits Avery and Addison Junk.

Redondo won the last of its three Division 1 titles in 2019 and looks to improve on its 26-14 record last year, when it lost to Orange Lutheran in the Division 2 semifinals.

Early California commit Abby Zimmerman is the go-to hitter for Redondo Union. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Mira Costa might have the most talent of any program in the Southland, starting with junior outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, who led the Mustangs’ beach team to the title last spring and paced the United States’ U19 national team to gold at the NORCECA Continental Championships in Honduras in July, pounding 14 kills in the finals against Canada. The Wisconsin commit is joined by USC-bound senior libero Taylor Deckert and setter Milly McGee, outside hitters Cayenne Ceman, Lauren Becker and Simone Roslon, and middle Kendall Herman.

The Mustangs lost to Mater Dei in the Division 1 championship match last season and despite the graduation of captain and All-CIF setter Charlie Fuerbringer they are off to a fast start with wins against Marymount, Torrey Pines, Palos Verdes, Iolani, Orange Lutheran and Harvard-Westlake.

Palos Verdes reached the Division I state finals last fall behind Stanford-bound senior hitter Kaci Demaria and senior co-captains Mallory and Molly LaBreche, who together won the Southern Section girls’ beach volleyball pairs championship in the spring. Mallory, a setter and opposite hitter, is headed to UCLA while Molly, a libero/defensive specialist, is going to Louisiana State.

Huntington Beach raced to a 9-0 start behind Stanford-bound middle Taylor Ponchak and hitter/libero Olivia Foye, who is committed to play at Princeton. The Oilers are seeking their first title since 1996 and might have the firepower to get it for coach and alumnus Craig Pazanti.

Also out of the blocks quickly with eight straight wins was Sierra Canyon, the Division 1 section champion two years ago. Leading the way are rising sophomore setter Lucky Fasavalu, junior hitter Madeleine Zaragoza and senior co-captains Brandi Boston and Lauren Lynch.

Marymount made the state Open Division bracket one year ago and returns all-around leader Ryan Gilhooly and All-CIF outside hitter Samantha Destler. The Sailors finished undefeated en route to section and state titles in 2021 and they always play one of the hardest schedules around. They have already defeated Redondo Union and La Costa Canyon in best-of-five matches.

Reigning Division 2 champion JSerra has only one senior — hitter Mikaela Brennan — with seven freshmen and sophomores but could be in the mix. Oaks Christian could make noise with senior middle Manaia Ogbechie, Harvard-Westlake has junior middle Maya Stillwell, an early commit to Northwestern. Orange Lutheran brings back sophomore setter Marley Robinson and Santa Margarita has made an early statement by beating Los Alamitos and pushing Huntington Beach to five sets.

In the City Section, Venice appears to be the team to beat with 10 seniors and three All-City players returning — first-team outside hitter Samantha Lortie, second-team hitter Gaia Adeseun-Williams and middle blocker Amiekal Looney — but Western League rival Palisades is always a threat. Granada Hills, defending Open Division winner El Camino Real and Taft will battle it out in the West Valley League.

Audrey Flanagan is a junior outside hitter for Mira Costa and Wisconsin commit. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Players to watch

Name; School; Year; Position

Audrey Flanagan; Mira Costa; Jr.; Outside hitter

Abby Zimmerman; Redondo Union; Jr.; Outside hitter

Layli Ostovar; Mater Dei; Jr; Outside hitter

Bella Jones; Redondo Union; Sr.; Setter

Taylor Boice; Redondo Union; Jr.; Middle blocker

Kalyssa Blackshear; Torrance; Sr.; Middle blocker

Westley Matavao; Mater Dei; So.; Outside hitter

Ryan Gilhooly; Marymount; Sr.; OH/OPP/Libero

Emma Kingston; Mater Dei So;.; Middle blocker

Milly McGee; Mira Costa; Jr.; Setter

Quinn Loper; San Clemente; Sr.; Outside hitter

Manaia Ogbechie; Oaks Christian; Sr.; Middle blocker

Maya Stillwell; Harvard-Westlake; Jr.; Middle blocker

Taylor Ponchak; Huntington Beach; Sr.; Middle blocker

Sarah Hom; South Torrance; Sr.; Outside hitter

Samantha Destler; Marymount; Jr.; Outside hitter

Emma Rowell; South Torrance; Sr.; Setter/RSH

McKenna Giles; Corona Centennial; Jr.; Libero

Lucky Fasavalu; Sierra Canyon; So.; Setter

Olivia Foye; Huntington Beach; Sr.; Libero/OH

Taylor Deckert; Mira Costa; Sr.; Libero

Suzy Kemie; Rancho Christian; Jr.; Middle blocker

Kaci Demaria; Palos Verdes; Sr.; Outside hitter

Marley Robinson; Orange Lutheran; So.; Setter

Ella Olson; Newport Harbor; So.; Outside hitter

Mallory LaBreche; Palos Verdes; Sr.; Setter/Opposite hitter

Molly LaBreche; Palos Verdes; Sr.; Libero

Kyla Jones; Gahr; Sr.; Outside/opposite hitter

CeCe Terpening; Windward; Sr.; Libero

Shauna McDowell; Capistrano Valley Chr.; Sr.; Setter

Sofia Shine; El Dorado; Jr.; Outside/opposite hitter

Lola Padilla; St. Lucy’s; Sr.; Outside hitter

Aleiah Carr; Taft; Sr.; Outside hitter

Anaiya Thornton; Culver City; So.; Outside hitter

Kayla Richards; Venice; So.; Setter/Outside hitter

Samantha Lortie; Venice; Jr.; Outside/opposite hitter

Madeleine Zaragoza; Sierra Canyon; Jr.; Libero

Bianca Dolotta; Palisades; Sr.; Middle blocker

Hazel Irving; Palisades; Sr.; Middle blocker

Anika Bernardo; El Camino Real; Jr.; Libero