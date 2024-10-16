High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ volleyball wins Pacific Hills League

Sage Hill’s Addison Uphoff (17), seen Oct. 3, had 13 kills and six aces against Woodbridge on Tuesday. The Lightning clinched the Pacific Hills League title.

Addison Uphoff had 13 kills and six service aces as the Sage Hill girls’ volleyball team swept visiting Woodbridge 25-13, 25-4, 25-18 on Tuesday, clinching the outright Pacific Hills League crown in the process.

Sage Hill (18-5, 5-1 in the Pacific Hills League) took care of business on its home court, but the Lightning also received help from third-place University, which toppled Portola in a straight-sets decision. It provided the perfect storm for the Lightning to win a league championship for the first time since 2018.

“From the many challenges of the last few seasons, this group stayed dedicated to each other and to reaching for an outstanding season,” Sage Hill coach Dan Thomassen said. “For our three seniors, it’s one small reward on top of all the joy that hard work and years of perseverance has delivered this season. Even better, this team has high hopes for CIF and embraces the challenges ahead.”

Bella Giarla had nine kills and six aces. Simona Yan added six kills and four aces, and Eve Fowler chipped in with seven kills and three blocks.

The CIF Southern Section will release its girls’ volleyball playoff pairings on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: Chara Wondercheck had 19 kills and five aces, but the host Tritons fell to the Eagles 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24 on Tuesday in a San Joaquin League match.

Addie Roberson dished out 38 assists, and Charlotte Carlson supplied 23 digs for Pacifica Christian (16-14, 5-3), which tied with Upland Western Christian (19-8, 5-3) for second place in league. Kaelin Rieke also had three blocks.

Capistrano Valley Christian (22-5, 8-0) won the San Joaquin League title.

Estancia 26, Westminster La Quinta 0: Jaydin McClure threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns, leading the host Eagles to the Coast League championship on Monday.

Aisleen Avalos made nine catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Peyton Thomas had five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. Paloma Silva accounted for the other receiving score for Estancia (15-6, 7-1).

Kim Munoz and Thomas each recorded an interception on defense.

The CIF Southern Section will release its girls’ flag football playoff pairings on Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Ocean View 265, Costa Mesa 314: Laney Bae carded a two-under-par 33 to lead the Seahawks on the front nine of the Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa Country Club in an Empire League match on Monday.

Ocean View improved to 6-3 overall and 6-2 in league, while Costa Mesa is now 2-8 overall and 2-7 in league.

