Los Amigos football can’t solve El Rancho in second half

Los Amigos’ Raul Cruz (22) runs in for a touchdown against El Rancho in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 11 football playoffs on Thursday at Garden Grove High.

Los Amigos advanced to the second week of the postseason without taking a loss, the journey becoming increasingly dramatic with more on the line each game.

The fleeting thought of an undefeated season had become necessary for the Lobos to chase down their goal of a CIF Southern Section football title.

After a fast-paced, high-scoring start, a silent second half on offense sealed the fate of Los Amigos, which fell to Pico Rivera El Rancho 40-20 on Thursday in a Division 11 quarterfinal game at Monsoor Memorial Stadium.

Los Amigos’ Erubey Bermudez (24) runs around El Rancho’s Brandon Garcia (84) in a CIF Division 11 quarterfinal on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“We fall short of our goal of a CIF title, and ultimately, that falls on me,” Los Amigos coach Romel Guess said. “I got to do a better job of making sure my boys don’t wear this feeling that they’re wearing right now and that we’re a little bit more prepared to play four full quarters.”

Los Amigos (11-1), which capped an undefeated regular season with a last-minute score against Calvary Chapel, had won its last two games — including a first-round win at home against Perris — by a combined four points.

El Rancho (8-4), coming off a victory over traditional rival Bell Gardens in its playoff opener, traded scores early, then shut out the Lobos in the second half. The Dons put pressure on kicks, which paid dividends in field position and on the scoreboard.

Los Amigos’ Abraham Solorio (16) and Isaac Galindo (30) celebrate after a touchdown against El Rancho on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Julian Acero blocked a field-goal attempt on the final play of the first half, and Jonathan Medina blocked a punt with the Lobos backed up against their own end zone in the third quarter. The Dons appeared set to return the kick for a touchdown, but the Lobos forced a fumble and recovered it just outside of the goal line.

“That was a crazy type of play,” El Rancho coach Adrian Medrano said. “Anytime you have them pinned back on their own 3-yard line, that’s still a good thing. I think the field position component was helpful for us throughout the course of the game.”

El Rancho made the ensuing stop, then punched in a rushing touchdown on a 5-yard run by Diego Diaz. Phoenix Navarro had a 9-yard rushing touchdown on the Dons’ next drive. Ryan Dominguez completed passes to Giovani Montenegro for successful two-point conversions both times.

Los Amigos’ Diego Guido (55) tackles El Rancho quarterback Ryan Dominguez (5) in a CIF Division 11 quarterfinal on Thursday. (James Carbone)

In less than three minutes, El Rancho extended its slim 21-20 halftime lead to 37-20, making it a three-possession game with 11 minutes left.

Guess noted the Lobos had been able to take care of the football during the season. Two miscues in the kicking game were costly in the first half, and he described three turnovers after halftime as “uncharacteristic.”

“It’s hard to stay perfect, man,” Guess said. “That’s something you think about. You win. In life, period, man, it’s hard to get perfect grades. It’s hard to get a perfect score. It’s hard to stay perfect, and you hope that those things don’t creep and get you this time of year, but we ain’t turned over the ball more than one turnover all year.”

Los Amigos football coach Romel Guess calls a timeout on Thursday during a CIF Southern Section Division 11 quarterfinal. (James Carbone)

Dominguez threw touchdown passes — to Montenegro and Navarro — on the first two drives for El Rancho, which will play the winner of Friday’s game between San Gorgonio (8-2) and Grand Terrace (5-6).

Los Amigos answered with rushing touchdowns by quarterback Adrian Ramirez and running back Isaac Galindo.

Raul Cruz’s 46-yard sprint in the second quarter briefly gave the Lobos a 20-14 lead, but after a big kick return by Ray Madrid, the Dons retook a one-point advantage on the next play from scrimmage via a 34-yard scoring scramble by Dominguez.

Los Amigos’ Isaac Galindo (30) runs around defenders against El Rancho on Thursday in a CIF Division 11 quarterfinal game. (James Carbone)

“At the beginning of the season, our goal was never to go 10-0,” Cruz said. “Our goal was to make it as far as we could, and to be honest, 10-0, 11-0, it was just a blessing. It was just us all working together.”

Los Amigos was one of the last three undefeated teams in Orange County, the others being Mater Dei and Mission Viejo, both of which are competing in the Division 1 bracket.

Los Amigos’ Adrian Ramirez (1) finds an opening against El Rancho on Thursday in a CIF Division 11 quarterfinal game. (James Carbone)

“Who would have thought to start the year we’d be talking about little old Los Amigos, but it shows the work we put in,” Guess said. “... We’re not done. We got a lot of young guys on here. I know they’re going to be better because of this game. Our goals next year won’t change.

“Outside of now, they understand what the expectations are and what’s possible. It is possible to go 10-0. It is possible to do things here that ain’t never been done before.”

Los Amigos’ Adrian Ramirez (1) and Erubey Bermudez (24) high-five after a touchdown against El Rancho on Thursday. (James Carbone)

CIF Southern Section Division 11 quarterfinals

El Rancho 40, Los Amigos 20

SCORE BY QUARTERS

El Rancho 14 - 7 - 8 - 11 — 40

Los Amigos 13 - 7 - 0 - 0 — 20

FIRST QUARTER

ER — Montenegro 15 pass from Dominguez (Campos kick), 10:21.

LA — Ramirez 1 run (Bermudez kick), 7:24.

ER — Navarro 22 pass from Dominguez (Campos kick), 4:58.

LA — Galindo 20 run (Ramirez run failed), 1:22.

SECOND QUARTER

LA — Cruz 46 run (Bermudez kick), 20-14.

ER — Dominguez 34 run (Campos kick), 5:23.

THIRD QUARTER

ER — Diaz 3 run (Montenegro pass from Dominguez), 1:28.

FOURTH QUARTER

ER — Navarro 9 run (Montenegro pass from Dominguez), 11:04.

ER — Campos 24 FG, 3:22.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

ER — Navarro, 11-89, 1 TD.

LA — Ramirez, 19-84, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

ER — Dominguez, 11-20-0, 134, 2 TDs.

LA — Ramirez, 8-16-1, 107.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

ER — Navarro, 4-64, 1 TD.

LA — Flores, 6-85.

