Los Amigos football caps historic regular season with thrilling win over Calvary Chapel

For the first time all season, the Los Amigos High football team trailed in the fourth quarter on Friday night.

Nobody said that making school history was going to be easy, but the Lobos responded to the challenge.

Senior quarterback Adrian Ramirez scored on a one-yard keeper with 35 seconds left to tie up the score. Then, senior kicker Erubey Bermudez booted the conversion kick straight through the uprights.

Los Amigos earned a 17-16 victory over Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom High, clinching not only the Sigma League title but the first 10-0 undefeated regular season in program history.

Lobos head coach Romel Guess was emotional after the game addressing his team. He made sure he gave credit to Calvary Chapel, which was trying to win a share of the league title, while being interviewed.

“They had a lot to play for, but so did we,” Guess said. “When you’re battling for school history, these boys left their mark and they’re leaving their mark, man, for the rest of their lives. It’s so hard to get to this point. I couldn’t imagine it happening again anytime soon. This group of boys will be talked about forever.”

Los Amigos finished a perfect 5-0 in league play for its third straight league title, followed by Estancia (4-1) and Calvary Chapel (3-2).

Los Amigos’ Adrian Ramirez (1), shown competing against Estancia earlier this year, scored a late touchdown Friday night to help the Lobos win the Sigma League title. (James Carbone)

It certainly wasn’t easy. The host Eagles took a 16-10 lead with 2:49 left in the game on a 37-yard field goal by Jett Rauch. A kick that came after Calvary Chapel’s Eli Sutherland blocked a Los Amigos field goal attempt, and Jorge Brito ran the ball back for big yardage.

Los Amigos responded with its best drive of the night, going 64 yards in eight plays for the go-ahead score. Senior running backs Isaac Galindo and Raul Cruz tag-teamed the drive, combining for the first seven rushing attempts before Ramirez took the ball into the end zone.

Ramirez also had more than 100 yards rushing for the Lobos, who ran behind a stout offensive line of left tackle Jesus Contreras, left guard Steven Cortes, center Bryant Merida, right guard Jesse Bravo and right tackle Aaron Barba.

“Coach said that we might have to pass, but we still have time to run,” Ramirez said of the final drive. “We ran it the first play, and we got a big chunk. We were just power-right, power-left, down their throat.”

Calvary Chapel got the ball to midfield in the game’s closing seconds, but no further.

Galindo had an eight-yard rushing touchdown in the first half for Los Amigos, which took a 10-6 halftime advantage after Bermudez nailed a 38-yard field goal.

But Calvary Chapel grabbed a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter on a standout 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Matthew Peters, who broke several tackles along the way.

“That kid’s great, man, and I thought it showed tonight,” Guess said. “That’s probably the best run that I’ve ever seen, or at least coached against.”

Los Amigos football coach Romel Guess, pictured after his first win in 2021 against Ocean View, has guided the Lobos to three straight league titles. (Andrew Turner)

Los Amigos had the answer. Galindo, who said he suffered a calf injury in the third quarter, was able to finish out the game and help the team earn the historic victory.

The youngest of four children, he’s grown up in the football program with Guess, who’s in just his fourth year as head coach but has been coaching at Los Amigos since 2011. Galindo’s older brothers Edgar and Matthew also played football for the Lobos.

“I’ve been here a lifetime with coach Guess … and I grew up with most of these kids since my freshman year,” Isaac Galindo said. “I would say they’re my only friends. It’s just nice to get a win with them. We wanted to be selfish this year and not share the league title.”

Senior Chris Flores had an interception to help the Los Amigos defensive effort, and sophomore Amari’e Maddox had a fumble recovery before Guess said he broke his collarbone later in the game.

Los Amigos awaits its CIF playoff opponent when the Southern Section releases the brackets on Sunday morning. Guess said he’s hopeful that junior quarterback Jayvin Le, who has been out since Week 6 with a sprained AC joint, will be able to return for the postseason.

Los Amigos was just one of four Orange County teams to finish the season with a perfect record, the others being Brea Olinda, Mater Dei and Mission Viejo.

*

Sigma League

Los Amigos 17, Calvary Chapel 16

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Los Amigos 0 - 10 - 0 - 7 — 17

Calvary Chapel 6 - 0 - 7 - 3 — 16

FIRST QUARTER

CC — Castrejon 11 run (pass failed), 2:14.

SECOND QUARTER

LA — Galindo 8 run (Bermudez kick), 5:49.

LA — Bermudez 38 FG, 0:14.

THIRD QUARTER

CC — Peters 12 run (Rauch kick), 0:33.

FOURTH QUARTER

CC — Rauch 37 FG, 2:49.

LA — Ramirez 1 run (Bermudez kick), 0:35.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

LA — Ramirez, 20-119, 1 TD; Galindo, 14-101, 1 TD; Cruz, 10-77.

CC — Peters, 15-103, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

LA — Ramirez, 4-6-0, 47.

CC — Peters, 7-15-1, 131.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

LA — Flores, 2-26.

CC — Brito, 3-88.