Edison football charges to Division 3 football title over Simi Valley

The Edison High football team poses for pictures with the 2024 CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship plaque after Friday’s win.

The Edison High football team got the ball first in Friday night’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 title game against Simi Valley.

Edison might have been without its top running back, but that doesn’t mean the strategy changed.

Sophomore Sam Edmisten ripped off three good runs to start the game, bringing the ball to the visiting Pioneers’ side of the field.

“An underclassman stepping up, that’s unbelievable,” said Edison senior offensive tackle and team captain Cooper Cirillo, a two-way lineman. “That first drive, we want the ball. We want to go score. We don’t want to defer, we want to ground and pound.”

Edison came out charged up, even without senior running back Julius Gillick, serving a one-game suspension after he was issued two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the semifinal win at Murrieta Valley.

Edison High football head coach Jeff Grady holds up the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship plaque after Friday’s win over Simi Valley. (James Carbone)

Defense again shined for Edison as the Chargers earned a 35-21 win at Cap Sheue Field. It’s their first CIF championship since 2016, and seventh overall as a program.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another one as No. 3-seeded Edison (10-4) knocked off top-seeded Simi Valley (12-2).

The Chargers had a tough start to the season with back-to-back one-point road losses, and ended the regular season with back-to-back losses as well in the tough Alpha League.

In the playoffs, though, they have proved up to the challenge.

“It’s all about the guys,” Edison coach Jeff Grady said. “When things weren’t looking good, they stuck together and kept a great attitude, and we finished strong. We finished the way we wanted to finish it.”

Edison’s Sam Edmisten (26) finds an opening against Simi Valley during Friday night’s game. (James Carbone)

Senior captain Jake Minter scored the first two touchdowns for Edison, catching a 21-yard score from Thomson on the Chargers’ first drive before an 18-yard score out of the Wildcat formation.

The offensive line of Devyn Blake, Taeao Falelaulii, Jayden Pershall, Nathan Stevens and Cirillo helped Edison rush for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns, even sans Gillick.

“I thought we executed very well offensively,” Thomson said. “I think we kind of proved to some of the people out there that we’re more of a team than just Julius. Julius is a great player — can’t say enough about how much of a stud he is — but I think we’ve got a lot of other great guys here.”

Edison’s Ayden DeGiacomo (6) reaches for a pass during Friday night’s game. (James Carbone)

Gillick, who has rushed for 2,112 yards and 35 touchdowns this year, will return next week as Edison plays in a CIF Southern California Regional game. The Chargers learn their opponent on Sunday.

On Friday night, the Edison defense held Simi Valley senior standout Brice Hawkins to 22 yards rushing, though Hawkins did score all three of the Pioneers’ touchdowns.

Jack Knudtson and Conrad Barrera each had a pair of sacks for the winners, with Stevens and Blake also combining for a sack. Senior linebacker and captain Matt Lopez chipped in a team-best 2 1/2 tackles for a loss.

“They were awesome, they really were,” Grady said of the defensive effort. “I mean, the last four weeks have been incredible.”

Edison led 21-7 at halftime, with Ayden DiGiacamo also catching a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The Edison High football team celebrates after beating Simi Valley on Friday night. (James Carbone)

Simi Valley cut its deficit in half out of the break. Hawkins ran right, following a block from Cole Kackley, for a 10-yard touchdown on Simi Valley’s first drive of the third quarter.

But the Chargers responded explosively, as Thomson found Aidan Brown on a 70-yard bomb on the very next play from scrimmage.

“We pretty much had all hitches on in the play, but he could convert it into a vertical if the [cornerback] is playing up tight,” Thomson said. “The corner played up tight, he took it vertical and I just saw it. It was just open from there.”

From there, the defense came alive. Knudtson and Barrera had back-to-back sacks of Simi Valley quarterback Tagg Harrison, forcing the Pioneers to punt and giving the Chargers excellent field position.

Edison’s Nathan Stevens (50) tackles Simi Valley quarterback Tagg Harrison (1) during Friday’s game. (James Carbone)

“You know, it happened last week too, so it’s pretty funny,” Knudtson said. “[Barrera] has been busting his butt. I mean, it’s just been awesome with these guys. Every little play, man, just makes my day.”

Edison went 44 yards in eight plays, including a pass to Minter to convert a fourth-and-11 situation. Thomson’s nine-yard rushing touchdown gave the Chargers a 35-14 lead.

Simi Valley scored again late, but Edison’s Jordan Palaez recovered the ensuing onside kick to dash any hopes of a miracle comeback.

Minter said winning the CIF championship was everything the Chargers had worked for.

Edison’s quarterback Sam Thomson (10) passes against Simi Valley during Friday night’s game. (James Carbone)

“How hard we worked in the weight room, how hard we worked every day in the offseason, it turned out great for us,” he said.

Cirillo had a Ring Pop candy on his finger after the game. He knows that the actual CIF championship ring will be even sweeter.

“I’ve been in this program for four years,” Cirillo said. “Even before that, I played Pop Warner here … It’s just really cool to be here. The old teams that didn’t make it this far, as an underclassman, you’re like, OK. It kind of drives you once it’s your senior year to make it this far. It just means the most, it’s everything. The amount of memories I’m going to have from this year, it’s unbelievable.”

Edison’s Jake Minter (17) celebrates with his team after beating Simi Valley on Friday night for the Division 3 title. (James Carbone)

CIF Southern Section Division 3

Championship game

Edison 35, Simi Valley 21

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Simi 7 - 0 - 7 - 7 — 21

Edison 7 - 14 - 14 - 0 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

E — Minter 21 pass from Thomson (Bammer kick), 7:24.

SV — Hawkins 3 run (Reed kick), 3:46.

SECOND QUARTER

E — Minter 18 run (Bammer kick), 7:13.

E — DeGiacomo 35 pass from Thomson (Bammer kick), 1:42.

THIRD QUARTER

SV — Hawkins 10 run (Reed kick), 6:37.

E — Brown 70 pass from Thomson (Bammer kick), 6:16.

E — Thomson 9 run (Bammer kick), 0:50.

FOURTH QUARTER

SV — Hawkins 15 pass from Harrison (Reed kick), 1:38.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

SV — Harrison, 8-34; Hawkins, 9-22, 2 TDs.

E — Edmiston, 13-80.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

SV — Harrison, 21-34-0, 245, 1 TD.

E — Thomson, 10-16-0, 224, 3 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

SV — Hawkins, 4-85, 1 TD.

E — Brown, 5-108, 1 TD; Minter, 3-49, 1 TD.