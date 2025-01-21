Golf legend Jack Nicklaus will be keynote speaker at Hoag Classic breakfast

“The Golden Bear” is coming to Newport Beach.

Jack Nicklaus will be the keynote speaker for the Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast, which will be held at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach on March 18.

It’s a big get for the annual special breakfast event, held in advance of the Hoag Classic golf tournament. Nicklaus, who turned 85 on Tuesday, is considered one of the best golfers of all time, if not the best.

His résumé includes a record 18 major championships — six Masters titles, five PGA Championship wins, four U.S. Open victories and three British Open crowns.

Post-playing career, he has been known for his course design work and his philanthropy.

“We’re deeply honored to welcome Jack Nicklaus to the Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast,” said Scott Easton, executive director of the Hoag Classic, in a news release. “No name is more synonymous with greatness in the sport of golf than the name Jack Nicklaus, and no single person has changed the face of the sport more than Jack Nicklaus — the champion, the course designer, the businessman, the philanthropist and the good-will ambassador. His unmatched achievements, legendary career and lasting influence on the game of golf make this event a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community to hear from one of the greatest champions and sportsmen of all time.”

Former Hoag Classic Hall of Fame inductee Hank Adler will moderate the breakfast’s special conversation with Nicklaus. Also at the breakfast, Hoag Charity Sports will be inducting the late Richard “Dick” Pickup into the Hall of Fame to honor his contributions to the tournament.

Tables for the Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast are on sale in limited quantity. Visit hoagclassic.com/tickets for details.

The 29th annual Hoag Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, will take place the week of March 17 through 23 at Newport Beach Country Club.