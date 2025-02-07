Marina girls’ wrestling taken down by Corona in CIF Division 1 final

Marina’s Isabella Lorenzana, seen on Feb. 1, had a victory by fall against Corona in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ wrestling dual meet championship match.

The Marina girls’ wrestling team fell to host Corona 46-30 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 dual meet championship match on Thursday.

Aubree Gutierrez (115 pounds), Mary Jane O’Neil (125), Eva Garcia (155) and Isabella Lorenzana (235) recorded pins for the Vikings, who were competing in the program’s first appearance in the dual meet finals.

Madison Baxter (100) and Nohea Booth (110) also had victories by decision for Marina.

Corona won its second CIF title in its fifth appearance. The Panthers have advanced to the championship match in the top division every year since the tournament was introduced in 2021.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Corona del Mar 55, Newport Harbor 27: Kayly Honig had 14 points to lead the host Sea Kings to victory in the Battle of the Bay on Tuesday in the regular season finale.

Alexa Rokos and Brooke Barry each scored nine points for Corona del Mar (17-10, 9-3), which earned a share of the Sunset League championship, along with Fountain Valley (18-9, 9-3) and Los Alamitos (19-8, 9-3).

Sienna Knodegah scored eight points, Lark Walz had seven points, and Sawyer Blumenkranz added six points in a balanced scoring effort for the Sea Kings.

Abigail George scored eight points to pace Newport Harbor (9-19, 2-10). Morgan Starkenburg chipped in with seven points.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Laguna Beach 5, Portola 0: Dylan Petrie-Norris scored twice, as the visiting Breakers secured the Pacific Hills League title on the final day of the season on Tuesday.

Jackson Arrasin, Jack Hooper and Max Garner also scored for Laguna Beach (10-4-5, 9-2-3, 30 points), which won its first league championship since 1997.

University (9-4-3, 9-3-2, 29 points) controlled its destiny concerning the league title entering the week, but the Trojans were upset by a score of 1-0 at home against St. Margaret’s.

