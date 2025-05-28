Advertisement
Sports

Newport Harbor quartet helps Team USA Cadet women’s water polo team earn gold

Newport Harbor Water Polo players helped the U.S. Cadet Women’s National Water Polo Team win gold.
Newport Harbor Water Polo players Caroline Daniel, Madison Mack, Kennedy Fahey and Addison Ting, from left,
(Courtesy of Newport Harbor Water Polo)
By Matt SzaboStaff Writer 

Four Sailors earned water polo gold over the weekend in South America.

Newport Harbor High School freshman Caroline Daniel scored a team-best four goals in the title match, helping the U.S. Cadet Women’s National Water Polo Team earn a 18-7 win over Canada at the Pan Am Aquatics Championship in Medellin, Colombia.

Harbor freshman Addison Ting scored twice in the final for Team USA, with sophomore Madison Mack adding a goal. Harbor sophomore defender Kennedy Fahey also contributed.

Advertisement

Mater Dei freshman Paige Segesman, who scored three goals in the final, earned title match MVP honors. The team also featured Monarchs freshman Campbell Pence, a recent transfer from Newport Harbor.

Team USA finished with a 7-0 record in the tournament.

The U.S. Cadet Men’s National Team earned bronze , topping host Colombia 21-9 for third place.

SportsNewport Beach Sports
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo covers the city of Huntington Beach and sports for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been working for L.A. Times Community News since 2006 and still loves talking to people about their hopes and dreams.

More on this Subject

Advertisement