Newport Harbor quartet helps Team USA Cadet women’s water polo team earn gold

Newport Harbor Water Polo players Caroline Daniel, Madison Mack, Kennedy Fahey and Addison Ting, from left,

Four Sailors earned water polo gold over the weekend in South America.

Newport Harbor High School freshman Caroline Daniel scored a team-best four goals in the title match, helping the U.S. Cadet Women’s National Water Polo Team earn a 18-7 win over Canada at the Pan Am Aquatics Championship in Medellin, Colombia.

Harbor freshman Addison Ting scored twice in the final for Team USA, with sophomore Madison Mack adding a goal. Harbor sophomore defender Kennedy Fahey also contributed.

Mater Dei freshman Paige Segesman, who scored three goals in the final, earned title match MVP honors. The team also featured Monarchs freshman Campbell Pence, a recent transfer from Newport Harbor.

Team USA finished with a 7-0 record in the tournament.

The U.S. Cadet Men’s National Team earned bronze , topping host Colombia 21-9 for third place.