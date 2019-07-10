Kaden Headington, Sam Barela, John Humphreys share Surf League boys’ basketball MVP award

Edison High senior guard Kaden Headington, Newport Harbor High senior guard Sam Barela and Corona del Mar High junior forward John Humphreys all shared the Surf League MVP award in boys’ basketball, along with Los Alamitos junior guard Kevin Kent.
Edison, Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar and Los Alamitos all finished tied for first in the four-team league with a 3-3 record. The Sailors beat the Sea Kings 59-47 in a tiebreaker game, while the Chargers beat the Griffins 64-54, clinching the league’s two automatic berths into the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Edison senior guard Aiden Garnett, Newport Harbor senior forward Dayne Chalmers and CdM junior guard Jack Stone all earned first-team All-Surf League honors.
Headington averaged 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game for Edison (19-11 overall). He helped the Chargers advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, where they lost 57-44 in the first round to eventual champion Santa Margarita.
Barela, bound for Chapman University, averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 assists per game for Newport Harbor (26-5), helping the Sailors set a program single-season record for wins in a season. Newport Harbor advanced to the second round of the Division 2AA playoffs before losing 70-61 at Temecula Valley.
Humphreys, who is committed to Stanford for football, led the Sea Kings with team-high averages of 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest. CdM (18-10) lost 67-57 to Lakewood Mayfair in the first round of the Division 2AA playoffs.
