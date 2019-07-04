Costa Mesa’s Katie Belmontes splits Orange Coast League MVP award in girls’ basketball

Costa Mesa High senior power forward Katie Belmontes earned a share of the Orange Coast League girls’ basketball MVP award for leading the Mustangs to their first league crown since the 2007-08 season.
Costa Mesa went 16-13 overall and 9-1 in the Orange Coast League, sharing the league crown with Santa Ana (17-10, 9-1 in league).
Belmontes and Saints senior power forward Esperanza Reyes split the league MVP.
In addition, Costa Mesa had sophomore small forward Tarah Harmon, senior center McKayla Ortiz and senior point guard Samantha Filner named to the first team.
Belmontes and Harmon each had a season-high of 25 points scored in a game this season. Ortiz’s high-water mark for the campaign was 13 points and Filner 10 points.
The Mustangs had junior guard Amy Martinez and freshman guard Mary Anna Bijanjan selected to the second team.
Costa Mesa advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA quarterfinals, losing to Montclair 41-31.
Estancia finished the season at 10-14 overall. The Eagles placed fourth in the league at 4-6.
Senior guard Saoirse Mulrooney earned a first-team nod for the Eagles. She averaged 5.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Estancia senior small forward Queen Ceruti was named to the second team. She averaged five points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.