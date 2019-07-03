Los Amigos' Kathleen Nguyen makes first-team All-Garden Grove League in girls' basketball

Los Amigos High junior guard Kathleen Nguyen received first-team honors in the Garden Grove League for girls’ basketball this season.
Nguyen averaged 9.3 points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Los Amigos went 5-22 overall and 2-8 in the league, finishing in fifth place.
The league MVP award went to junior shooting guard Carolina Jimenez, and the Offensive Player of the Year honor went to senior point guard Sonia Sanchez, both of whom played for Santiago.
The Defensive Player of the Year award went to Rancho Alamitos senior point guard Monica Gomez.
The league coaches also voted on a sportsmanship award, which went to Los Amigos.
