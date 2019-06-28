Daily Pilot Wrestling Dream Team: Fountain Valley’s Max Wilner has handled success well

The former Barons assistant coach took over the program, and Fountain Valley continued to flourish under his leadership. Piramo guided the Barons to their eighth straight league title in the first year of the Surf League, which was brought about for the league dual meet season. Fountain Valley then reached the semifinals of the CIF Duals in Division 3, before going on to win the Northern Division title in the CIF individual wrestling championships 201-179.5 over Perris Citrus Hill. In taking home the crown, the Barons won their second CIF title in the past five seasons. “To be Coach of the Year, it should be Coaches of the Year,” Piramo said. “It’s a coaching staff thing. There’s a lot of variables that go into these kids winning and doing well. A standard has been set here. That’s why we continue to do well every year. Hopefully, we can keep that streak going.”