John Olmstead's two-run homer leads Newport Harbor to 2-1 win at Fountain Valley

“This was a very close game,” Newport Harbor coach Chalmers said. “They came out with high energy and their pitcher was throwing really hard. They got a run in the first inning and it deflated us a little bit, but Kelly kept at it. We know we have strong hitters, but I didn’t anticipate the ball leaving the yard. We got a runner on and John has some kind of power. If you challenge him, he can launch the ball and he certainly did that.”