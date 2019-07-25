Ocean View trio earns first-team All-Golden West League status in girls’ soccer

Ocean View High senior center back Nancy Cabrera, senior right forward Analisa Chavez and junior center midfielder Alexandra Santiago have earned first-team All-Golden West League honors in girls’ soccer.

The three players helped the Seahawks finish 9-8-4 overall and 4-3-3 in the league. Ocean View finished in a tie for second place with Segerstrom and Garden Grove, behind league champion Westminster.

Ocean View beat San Gabriel Mission 1-0 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs before losing 1-0 to Los Angeles Windward in the second round.

Ocean View sophomore center midfielder Bella Messina and freshman center midfielder Marlene Ruiz were both second-team selections.

