Ocean View trio earns first-team All-Golden West League status in girls’ soccer

Ocean View’s Analisa Chavez, 22, and Crean Lutheran’s Lexi Green battle for the ball during the wild
Ocean View’s Analisa Chavez, right, shown playing against Crean Lutheran on Feb. 13, 2018, was a first-team All-Golden West League pick.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot staff
July 24, 2019
6:19 PM
Ocean View High senior center back Nancy Cabrera, senior right forward Analisa Chavez and junior center midfielder Alexandra Santiago have earned first-team All-Golden West League honors in girls’ soccer.

The three players helped the Seahawks finish 9-8-4 overall and 4-3-3 in the league. Ocean View finished in a tie for second place with Segerstrom and Garden Grove, behind league champion Westminster.

Ocean View beat San Gabriel Mission 1-0 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs before losing 1-0 to Los Angeles Windward in the second round.

Ocean View sophomore center midfielder Bella Messina and freshman center midfielder Marlene Ruiz were both second-team selections.

