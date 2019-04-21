Corona del Mar boys’ volleyball secures CIF playoff berth with sweep of Huntington Beach

“It’s supposed to be the top [16] teams, but it’s pretty ambiguous what’s going on,” Pazanti said. “We haven’t been lower than No. 7 in CIF since the third week of the season, and we’ve been as high as No. 2. You have all four teams in the league, including Laguna [Beach], in the top [14]. Then you have other leagues where you have teams that are under .500 both in league and overall, but they’re in an automatic qualifying spot. I just think it’s a flawed process if you don’t put the best teams in Division 1 for CIF. We’ve just got to do our best to finish the season strong and hope there’s a spot for us in the playoffs.”