Huntington Beach baseball sweeps Fountain Valley, stays undefeated in Surf League

“I think Jeremy does a really good job of commanding the inside pitch,” said Wiegman’s battery-mate, sophomore catcher Blake Penso, who was two for three with a double, run scored and run batted in. “He can come in for strikes on the inside corner very consistently. I think in high school baseball, high school teams live on the outside corner. It’s a little different when teams go in. I think with his fastball, guys hook it foul, and then he’s got a great curveball that he can get guys out with.”