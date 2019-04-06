High School Female Athlete of the Week: Marina thrower Alejandra Rosales draws strength from others

“It’s more like, in a weird way, she’s taking me under her wing,” Rosales said of Rayburn. “She’s been throwing all four years. So have I [for three years], but last year was where I honestly took it seriously. Cait was just like, ‘You have to give it 100%.’ She’s a motivator to me. She’s one of the best people that I have ever met [and] will ever meet. She motivates me to be the best that I am.