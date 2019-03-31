DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Marina’s Alejandra Rosales posts pair of personal records at Trabuco Hills Invitational

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 30, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Marina junior thrower Alejandra Rosales, seen in the Beach Cities Invitational on March 23, produced career-high marks in the shotput and discus throw at the Trabuco Hills Invitational on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Marina High junior thrower Alejandra Rosales established new lifetime-best marks in both of her events on Saturday at the Trabuco Hills Invitational.

Rosales won the girls’ shotput with a heave of 38 feet, 10 inches. She also was the runner-up in the discus throw with a mark of 137-4.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Trabuco Hills Invitational

100 – 1. Aluya (Valencia) 12.07; 2. Grady (Upland) 12.11; 3. Green (Santa Margarita) 12.16; 4. Williams (Carson) 12.32; 5. Lacefield (Carson) 12.42

200 – 1. Aluya (Valencia) 24.72; 2. Green (Santa Margarita) 24.89; 3. Lacefield (Carson) 25.22; 4. Williams (Carson) 25.45; 5. Norman-Thomas (Citrus Valley) 25.59

400 – 1. Memoly (Santa Margarita) 55.85; 2. Norman-Thomas (Citrus Valley) 56.62; 3. Malec (Woodbridge) 56.69; 4. Lacefield (Carson) 56.93; 5. Malhotra (Woodbridge) 58.44

800 – 1. Ramirez (Ayala) 2:13.96; 2. Bradley (Santa Margarita) 2:18.43; 3. Rust (Bishop Amat) 2:18.98; 4. Villegas (Redondo Union) 2:19.51; 5. Peters (Rancho Cucamonga) 2:19.62

1,600 – 1. Landry (Redondo Union) 5:01.90; 2. Corsinita (Capo Valley) 5:04.20; 3. Saeger (Santa Margarita) 5:06.64; 4. Douge (Brea Olinda) 5:11.02; 5. Bergman (Sonora) 5:11.14

3,200 – 1. Hernandez (Santa Ana) 10:52.53; 2. Valenti (Brea Olinda) 11:02.64; 3. Ayala (Paramount) 11:05.16; 4. Lynd (El Toro) 11:06.89; 5. Rodriguez (Upland) 11:11.67

100HH – 1. Harris (Upland) 15.10; 2. Stradford (Trabuco Hills) 15.382; 3. Anguiano (La Mirada) 15.387; 4. Occiano (Mission Hills) 15.93; 5. Gonzalez (Ayala) 16.01

300IH – 1. Grady (Upland) 43.98; 2. Occiano (Mission Hills) 44.79; 3. January (Upland) 44.91; 4. Ales (Troy) 45.35; 5. Anderson (Upland) 46.77

400 relay – 1. Leuzinger 47.63; 2. Redondo Union 47.72; 3. Upland 48.01; 4. Santa Margarita 48.02; 5. Citrus Valley 49.01

1,600 relay – 1. Quartz Hill 3:53.81; 2. Citrus Valley 3:54.57; 3. Upland 4:01.24; 4. Leuzinger 4:02.15; 5. Redondo Union 4:22.81

HJ – 1. Robinson (Capo Valley) 5-5; 2. Ikejiofor (Downey) 5-2; 3. Bevan (Trabuco Hills) 5-0; 4. Walsh (Trabuco Hills) 5-0J; 5. Mendoza (Etiwanda) 5-0J

LJ – 1. Harris (Upland) 19-11; 2. Lee (Redondo Union) 19-9½; 3. Memoly (Santa Margarita) 18-8½; 4. Turner (Carson) 18-3; 5. Robinson (Capo Valley) 18-2½

TJ – 1. Smith (Upland) 40-0; 2. Harper (Carson) 37-10½; 3. Turner (Carson) 37-4½; 4. Robinson (Capo Valley) 36-9; 5. Graham (Carson) 36-5

PV – N/A

SP – 1. Rosales (Marina) 38-10; 2. Wilkerson (Trabuco Hills) 37-0; 3. Cendejas (Warren) 36-10; 4. Rayburn (Marina) 36-4¾; 5. Carriera (Capo Valley) 34-8½

DT – 1. Wilkerson (Trabuco Hills) 138-6; 2. Rosales (Marina) 137-4; 3. Ah-Fook (Warren) 119-4; 4. Reidel (El Toro) 114-10; 5. Cendejas (Warren) 112-8

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Laguna Beach sophomore Mateo Bianchi won the 3,200-meter race with a time of nine minutes 25.60 seconds in the Trabuco Hills Invitational.

Edison’s Aiden Garnett was also a winner in the high jump at the meet, soaring to a height of 6-4.

Trabuco Hills Invitational

100 – 1. Moore (Oaks Christian) 10.61; 2. Lutalo-Roberson (Upland) 10.83; 3. Crespo (Ontario Christian) 10.85; 4. Hoskins (Bishop Amat) 10.91; 5. Welles (Mission Viejo) 11.10

200 – 1. Lutalo-Roberson (Upland) 21.28; 2. Crespo (Ontario Christian) 21.87; 3. Marshall (Cathedral) 21.98; 4. Berryman (Mission Viejo) 22.14; 5. Caragao (Santa Margarita) 22.30

400 – 1. Cooper (Woodbridge) 48.89; 2. Wingo (Valencia/V) 49.02; 3. Caragao (Santa Margarita) 49.87; 4. Berryman (Mission Viejo) 50.51; 5. Leon (Ayala) 50.75

800 – 1. Rodriguez (Dorsey) 1:55.72; 2. Larson (Northwood) 1:56.74; 3. Martinez (Ayala) 1:57.15; 4. Meline (Camarillo) 1:57.28; 5. Paredes (Godinez)

1,600 – 1. Velasco (Mission Hills) 4:20.37; 2. Ali (Crawford) 4:20.50; 3. Callen (Foothill) 4:20.90; 4. Rubin (Sage Creek) 4:23.05; 5. O’Neill (Trabuco Hills) 4:24.45

3,200 – 1. Bianchi (Laguna Beach) 9:25.60; 2. Casillas (Redlands East Valley) 9:27.20; 3. Caster (Mission Hills) 9:27.85; 4. Duran (Santa Ana) 9:29.20; 5. Gaffikin (Brea Olinda) 9:32.79

110HH – 1. Pickett (Paramount) 14.53; 2. Taylor (Cathedral) 14.60; 3. Shirakata (Hart) 15.22; 4. Cundieff (Yucaipa) 15.33; 5. Edwards (Capo Valley) 15.57

300IH – 1. Taylor (Cathedral) 38.62; 2. Hemphill (Upland) 38.68; 3. Burns (Mission Viejo) 39.18; 4. Buchan (San Clemente) 39.86; 5. Korn (Trabuco Hills) 40.15

400 relay – 1. Upland 42.19; 2. Mission Viejo 42.56; 3. Cathedral 42.99; 4. Leuzinger 43.03; 5. Etiwanda 43.51

1,600 relay – 1. Upland A 3:24.59; 2. Leuzinger A 3:26.97; 3. Upland B 3:35.22; 4. Leuzinger B 3:44.59; 5. Laguna Hills 3:56.50

HJ – 1. Garnett (Edison) 6-4; 2. Zepeda (Rancho Alamitos) 6-4J; 3. Agbonkpolo (Santa Margarita) 6-0; 4. Neathery (Edison) 6-0J; 5. Cuervo (Santa Margarita) 5-10

LJ – 1. Burrell (Upland) 22-1; 2. Ko (Pacifica) 21-10½; 3. Villafuerte (Trabuco Hills) 21-3½; 4. Agbonkpolo (Santa Margarita) 20-10¾; 5. Scalf (Bishop Amat) 20-7½

TJ – 1. Hemphill (Upland) 48-1½; 2. Harris (Etiwanda) 46-¼; 3. Jackson (Paramount) 45-7; 4. Zucco (Yucaipa) 43-1; 5. Williams (Trabuco Hills) 42-9

PV – N/A

SP – 1. Cisneros (Downey) 50-7½; 2. Ah-Fook (Warren) 49-3; 3. Raymore (Leuzinger) 48-½; 4. Hiller (Trabuco Hills) 48-0; 5. Henderson (Pacifica) 46-7½

DT – 1. Cisneros (Downey) 169-7; 2. Ikejiofor (Downey) 144-5; 3. Sowers (Ayala) 144-3; 4. White (Corona del Mar) 143-2; 5. Ibarra (Mission Viejo) 142-7

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Newport Harbor 3, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 2: Dayne Chalmers had 21 kills, and Joe Karlous handed out 51 assists, as the visiting Sailors came away with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 15-12 nonleague victory on Saturday night.

Newport Harbor, the top-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2 combined poll, improved to 28-0 overall.

Mira Costa, which is ranked No. 4, drops to 11-4 on the season.

BASEBALL

Laguna Beach 7, Capistrano Valley 4: Kolton Freeman was three for four with three runs batted in for the Breakers in a Ryan Lemmon Tournament opener Saturday at Orange County Great Park.

Aidan Booth and Charlie Pillsbury each had two hits for the Breakers (11-9).

Marina 5, Pacifica 1: Cory Lewis hit a two-run home run for the Vikings in Saturday’s Ryan Lemmon Tournament opener at Orange County Great Park.

Rocco Peppi, Andrew Sojka and Zane Parmenter each had two hits for Marina (13-7).

Placentia Valencia 9, Newport Harbor 5: Cameron Mahaffy was two for three with a double for the Sailors in Saturday’s Ryan Lemmon Tournament opener at Orange County Great Park.

Lucas Baia had two hits and two runs scored for Newport Harbor (9-7).

Dana Hills 5, Corona del Mar 1: The Sea Kings (12-6-1) dropped a Ryan Lemmon Tournament opener Saturday at Orange County Great Park.

Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 7, Ocean View 2: Sean Muirhead was two for three for the Seahawks in Saturday’s nonleague game at home.

Sean Okawa was one for three with two runs batted in for Ocean View (13-9).

SOFTBALL

Trabuco Hills 3, Newport Harbor 0: Lindsey Blanchfield went three for three with a double in the first game of Saturday’s nonleague doubleheader for the host Sailors (13-5).

Trabuco Hills 9, Newport Harbor 6: Blanchfield went four for four with two runs batted in for the Sailors, who could not avoid the sweep in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Eliana Gottlieb had three hits and an RBI, and Kendall Kelly added two hits.

