High School Roundup: Huntington Beach baseball clinches share of Surf League title

Cole DiMarco, Ken Takada and Josh Hahn all hit home runs for the Huntington Beach High baseball team, which clinched at least a share of the Surf League title with Thursday’s 6-1 win over visiting Los Alamitos.
Eddie Pelc earned the win for Huntington Beach (20-6, 6-1 in league), allowing one earned run in five innings. He walked one and struck out seven.
The Oilers can clinch the outright title with a win over Edison at home on Tuesday.
Marina 12, Laguna Beach 5: The Vikings clinched at least a share of the Wave League title with Thursday’s victory at Laguna Beach High.
Rocco Peppi was four for five with two runs batted in for Marina (17-9, 5-2 in league). Andrew Sojka was two for four with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Marina can clinch the outright title with a win over Newport Harbor on Tuesday at home.
Cutter Clawson was two for three with a home run for Laguna Beach (15-11, 3-4).
Corona del Mar 6, Newport Harbor 5: Luke Joyce was three for three with a run batted in as the Corona del Mar High baseball team earned a 6-5 win over rival Newport Harbor on Thursday in a Wave League game at CdM.
Luc Stuka hit a home run for CdM (16-8-1, 3-4 in league), which hung on after opening a 5-1 lead after two innings.
Clay Liolios was three for three with a home run and two RBIs for Newport Harbor (14-8, 3-4), which had a six-game winning streak snapped. Both the Sea Kings and Sailors are two games behind first-place Marina with two to play.
Edison 15, Fountain Valley 2: Hunter Baclig was three for four with a home run and three runs batted in for the Chargers in Thursday’s Surf League game at Fountain Valley High.
Blake Morton also went three for four with a double, triple and two RBIs for Edison (15-11, 4-3 in league), which needs two wins over Huntington Beach next week to share the league title with the Oilers.
Fountain Valley fell to 7-16 overall, 1-7 in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Laguna Beach 1: Alec Patterson had seven kills, as the host Sailors defeated the Breakers 25-20, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15 on Thursday in a Surf League match.
Newport Harbor improved to 30-1 overall and 4-1 in league.
Laguna Beach dropped to 10-8 overall and 0-4 in league.
SOFTBALL
Calvary Chapel 5, Costa Mesa 3 (11 innings): Katie Belmontes went four for six, but the host Mustangs’ upset attempt fell short in extra innings in Thursday’s Orange Coast League game.
Calvary Chapel (16-4, 8-0) completed a league sweep of Costa Mesa (9-12, 6-2), and it opened up a two-game lead for first place in league.
Vanessa Rodriguez had three hits, and Haley Wolf and Hailie Salyer each had two hits.
Alexis Litvak struck out six in going the distance for Costa Mesa in the pitching circle.
