High School Roundup: Sage Hill boys’ tennis edges San Marcos to reach CIF Division 1 quarterfinals for first time

Emin Torlic, Steven Ferry and Rohun Krishnan each won two singles sets as the Sage Hill School boys’ tennis team won 9-9 (75-70 on games) at Santa Barbara San Marcos on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Adam Hung and Robert Gerschultz won twice in doubles for Sage Hill (16-0), which rallied from a 7-5 deficit to make the Division 1 quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Matthew Strok and Alan Wang won the decisive doubles set in the third round.
Sage Hill will host La Cañada, a 10-8 winner over Irvine, in the quarterfinals Monday.
Edison 10, West Torrance 8: Jason You swept at No. 1 singles for the host Chargers in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs Friday.
Ryan Lum and Logan Sherouse swept at No. 1 doubles for Edison (14-9), which will host Walnut in the quarterfinals Monday.
Claremont 11, Fountain Valley 7: The No. 4-seeded Barons were upset in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs Friday on the road.
Vivek Savsani and Jared Nguyen won two doubles sets for Fountain Valley (14-6), last year’s Division 2 champion.
Redlands East Valley 10, Laguna Beach 8: The Wave League runner-up Breakers finished their season 9-10 after falling in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs Friday at home.
Oak Park 10, Costa Mesa 8: Ethan Votran swept at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs Friday on the road.
Costa Mesa had a set point in doubles in the third round, coach Ryan Broccolo said, and would have won the match on games if it had won the set. But Oak Park rallied to win the set in a tiebreaker.
Costa Mesa (16-5) had a 10-match winning streak snapped.
University 15, Corona del Mar 3: The Sea Kings (14-7) fell to their former league rivals in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs Thursday on the road.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 4 finals: Ocean View High senior Dominic Falcon won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events for the third straight year Friday at Riverside City College.
Falcon touched in 1 minute 38.79 seconds to win the 200 and 4:29.54 to win the 500.
