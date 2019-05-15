DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball sweeps Sage Creek in CIF SoCal Regional Division I opener

By Daily Pilot staff
May 14, 2019 | 11:30 PM
High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball sweeps Sage Creek in CIF SoCal Regional Division I opener
Newport Harbor High's Dayne Chalmers, pictured spiking the ball against Manhattan Beach Mira Costa on May 11, led the Sailors to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 win over Carlsbad Sage Creek in a CIF State Southern California Regional Division I opener Tuesday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Dayne Chalmers finished with 14 kills and eight digs, and the top-seeded Newport Harbor High boys’ volleyball team earned a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 sweep over visiting Carlsbad Sage Creek on Tuesday night to open the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I playoffs.

Newport Harbor (37-1) will host Los Angeles Loyola (22-5) in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. The teams faced each other in the section semifinals, with the Sailors sweeping the Cubs 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.

Advertisement

Jack Higgs added eight kills for the Sailors, while Alec Patterson, Caden Garrido and Blake Ludes each had five kills. Joe Karlous totaled 37 assists.

In its regional semifinal, No. 4 Loyola beat No. 5 Santa Barbara 25-16, 25-16, 25-11.

Advertisement

::

To report scores, breaking news or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

Advertisement
Advertisement