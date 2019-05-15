High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball sweeps Sage Creek in CIF SoCal Regional Division I opener

Dayne Chalmers finished with 14 kills and eight digs, and the top-seeded Newport Harbor High boys’ volleyball team earned a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 sweep over visiting Carlsbad Sage Creek on Tuesday night to open the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I playoffs.
Newport Harbor (37-1) will host Los Angeles Loyola (22-5) in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. The teams faced each other in the section semifinals, with the Sailors sweeping the Cubs 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.
Jack Higgs added eight kills for the Sailors, while Alec Patterson, Caden Garrido and Blake Ludes each had five kills. Joe Karlous totaled 37 assists.
In its regional semifinal, No. 4 Loyola beat No. 5 Santa Barbara 25-16, 25-16, 25-11.
