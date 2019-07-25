5 locals receive All-San Joaquin League girls’ soccer honors

Olivia Lowe, Lexi Van Den Bosch and Sydney McCord of Sage Hill School, along with Sadie Hill and Alyssa Smith of Pacifica Christian Orange County, made the All-San Joaquin League first team in girls’ soccer.

Lowe was a senior midfielder, McCord a senior defender and Van Den Bosch a sophomore midfielder for the Lightning (7-4-3, 3-2-1 in league), who finished second in league play. Sage Hill advanced to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs before losing 1-0 at Katella in overtime.

Hill and Smith were each senior midfielders for Pacifica Christian (16-4, 5-3), which finished third in the league. Hill had a team-best 22 goals and six assists, while Smith tallied eight goals and six assists.

The Tritons fell at The Archer School of Los Angeles 2-2 (3-1 on penalty kicks) in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs.

Sage Hill’s Maya Jaffe, Karli Davis and Anisha Punia made the second team, as did junior midfielder Brooklyn Motske of Pacifica Christian.

Sage Hill’s Hannah Woodworth and Pacifica Christian freshman defender Logan Bray earned honorable mention.

Charlotte Jones of league champion St. Margaret’s earned San Joaquin League Player of the Year honors, while Tartans coach Johnny Marmelstein was the Coach of the Year.

