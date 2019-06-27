Spotlight coming for Mr. Irrelevant Caleb Wilson

Wilson will not get to sleep in on Saturday, though. He’ll be headed to a GRIT Cycle class at 7 a.m. in Costa Mesa, raising money for the charity SPIN (Serving People in Need). A beach day will then take place at 10:30 a.m. at 30th Street in Newport Beach. Mr. Irrelevant will be playing games with underprivileged kids from SPIN as well as SOY (Save Our Youth), and a barbeque will follow.