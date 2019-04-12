3 local girls' basketball players named to O.C. All-Star Game

Marina High’s Katie Nguyen, Ocean View’s Helen Reynolds, and Corona del Mar’s Samantha Uehara have been selected to play for the South in the 54th North-South Orange County All-Star girls’ basketball game.
The game will be played at Cypress College at 5 p.m. on May 4.
Nguyen, a senior guard who played with the physicality of a forward, earned the Wave League MVP award. Marina went 19-10 overall and 6-0 in the league.
Reynolds shared the Golden West League MVP honor with Segerstrom’s Tatianna Zazuetta. Ocean View went 12-16 overall and 3-7 in the league. The senior center scored a career-high 43 points in a 65-43 win for the Seahawks at Western on Jan. 18.
Uehara ran the point for CdM. The Sea Kings went 16-12 overall and 3-3 in the Surf League, finishing in third place and narrowly missing out on a CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoff spot.
