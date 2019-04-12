DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

3 local girls' basketball players named to O.C. All-Star Game

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 11, 2019 | 9:40 PM
3 local girls' basketball players named to O.C. All-Star Game
Marina High guard Katie Nguyen, left, brings the ball up the floor against Fountain Valley's Kristen Ho in a Wave League basketball game on Jan. 10. (Christine Cotter)

Marina High’s Katie Nguyen, Ocean View’s Helen Reynolds, and Corona del Mar’s Samantha Uehara have been selected to play for the South in the 54th North-South Orange County All-Star girls’ basketball game.

The game will be played at Cypress College at 5 p.m. on May 4.

Advertisement

Nguyen, a senior guard who played with the physicality of a forward, earned the Wave League MVP award. Marina went 19-10 overall and 6-0 in the league.

Reynolds shared the Golden West League MVP honor with Segerstrom’s Tatianna Zazuetta. Ocean View went 12-16 overall and 3-7 in the league. The senior center scored a career-high 43 points in a 65-43 win for the Seahawks at Western on Jan. 18.

Advertisement

Uehara ran the point for CdM. The Sea Kings went 16-12 overall and 3-3 in the Surf League, finishing in third place and narrowly missing out on a CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoff spot.

Twitter: @DailyPilotSport

Advertisement
Advertisement