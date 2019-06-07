Megan Chelf, Reilyn Turner help Southern California Blues girls' soccer top China's U17 national team

Corona del Mar High junior Megan Chelf celebrated her 17th birthday on Thursday.
Chelf got to play with her Southern California Blues club soccer teammates in a special exhibition match against the China under-17 women’s national team. Her biggest fan, literally and figuratively, had a front-row seat at JSerra High.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sat on the sidelines at about the 30-yard line, taking in the action. Chelf’s mother, Rebecca, said she is a personal assistant for Abdul-Jabbar.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points, Abdul-Jabbar cheered on Megan Chelf until she exited the match for good midway through the second half. Only then did he rise from his chair to reveal his 7-foot-2 height.
The Blues were well in control of the match by then and on their way to a 6-2 victory.
Chelf, an Arizona commit, helped the defensive effort as a starter at right fullback for the Blues, while Laguna Beach High junior striker Reilyn Turner scored twice and had an assist. Turner, a UCLA commit, scored the Blues’ fifth goal, assisted by Abby Lynch of JSerra, late in the first half. Turner also had the Blues’ sixth goal, in the 61th minute, assisted by a cross from the left by Samantha Williams of JSerra.
The Blues dominated, taking a 5-0 halftime lead as Isabella D’Aquila scored twice, while Tabitha LaParl and Aislynn Crowder added one goal each. Blues coach Greg Baker said that China, which beat Newport Beach-based Slammers FC 4-0 in another exhibition match Tuesday at Irvine’s Orange County Great Park, is in town to face the U.S. national team next week in Chula Vista.
“I try to get those games, but they’re difficult to get,” said Baker, who is also the girls’ soccer coach at JSerra. “I can’t get our own national team to play us in any of the age groups … but [tonight] was great. Hopefully now we get more international games.
“They did what I wanted them to in the first half. Essentially, the game was over at halftime. Unfortunately, that can backfire a little bit too, because the girls know. They backed off. I wish they didn’t, but they did a little bit. Overall, you can’t be upset when you beat a national team no matter what, because that was a very good Chinese team.”
Newport Beach resident Jen Alvarado, who plays for JSerra, also contributed for the Blues, as did former CdM freshman standout Trinity Rodman. The daughter of Hall of Fame basketball player Dennis Rodman transferred to JSerra as a sophomore and did not play high school soccer this past winter as a junior.
The Blues have a deep roster, many of the players also playing high school soccer with Baker at JSerra, which has won three straight CIF Southern Section Division 1 titles.
“That’s what’s sick about our team,” Chelf said. “It’s a constant rotation and both [starters and substitutes] bring the heat.”
China did not score until Shao Ziqin’s run down the middle of the field ultimately earned a goal in the 58th minute. Baker praised the technical efficiency of his defense, anchored by goalkeepers Ryan Campbell (first half) and Reezyn Turk (second half).
“We’ve never really faced international competition,” Turner said. “It was really cool to see how we adjusted to the different skills that they had, and the different tactics they used against us. I thought we adjusted really well.
“I just think that our services were really on-point this game. We were all connected as a unit, our rhythm was good, our confidence was good, and I think we just went out and did our best for each other.”
After the match, Rodman presented a birthday card to Chelf from the whole team.
“It’s so fun,” Chelf said. “It’s like the best birthday ever, especially winning. My one birthday wish was to come out here, play good and win.”
The Blues now prepare for the Elite Clubs National League championships, which begin June 25 in San Diego. This particular team has won three straight national titles, but this year will be a different challenge as Baker’s side is playing in the U19 age bracket.
“We’re essentially playing up,” Baker said. “Some kids are playing up a year, and some kids are playing up two years. It will be a very tough challenge for us.”
