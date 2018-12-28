DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

H.B. resident uses 4 extinguishers to contain apartment fire

By Julia Sclafani
Dec 28, 2018 | 10:20 AM
H.B. resident uses 4 extinguishers to contain apartment fire
A fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Friday in a first-floor apartment in the 16000 block of Viewpoint Lane in Huntington Beach. (Daily Pilot)

A man who awoke Friday morning to find ceiling-high flames in the living room of his one-bedroom apartment in Huntington Beach used four fire extinguishers to contain the blaze before firefighters arrived, the Fire Department said.

The blaze occurred just before 6 a.m. at the Breakwater Apartments in the 16000 block of Viewpoint Lane.

Advertisement

Despite the fire nearly blocking his exit, the resident was able to get an extinguisher from the hallway and use it on the flames, Fire Department spokesman Eric Blaska said.

The resident, who was not identified, then ran from his first-floor apartment to three nearby buildings to obtain additional extinguishers to contain the fire before responders arrived, Blaska said.

Advertisement

No damage was reported to other apartments, which Blaska credited to the resident’s efforts.

“He did his due diligence,” said Blaska, who added that the fire could have caused much more damage.

Residents of two upper units were evacuated as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters put out the flames at about 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear whether smoke alarms sounded, the Fire Department said.

Advertisement
Advertisement