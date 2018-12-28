Laguna Beach violent and property crimes are down this year, police say

The statistics, based on reports through Nov. 30, say overall violent crimes — including sexual assault, robbery and aggravated and simple assaults — are down 9% so far this year compared with all of 2017. The six robberies reported are down from 13 last year. Reports of aggravated assaults, which include domestic violence and bar fights, fell from 21 to 16. Simple assaults, which the department says also are driven by domestic violence, dropped from 149 to 145.