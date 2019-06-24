On the Town: Cabrini Literary Guild honors local organizations, installs officers

Glendale’s do-good organizations are now wrapping up their 2018-19 year.
The Cabrini Literary Guild recently held its last event until October. The guild’s philanthropy awards and new slate of officers were presented June 13 at the Oakmont Country Club.
Jessica Botticella, guild philanthropy chair, presented the awards, totaling $9,000, to three organizations.
First up was the Catholic charity Loaves and Fishes. The group offers a homeless prevention program and social services to low-income individuals and families who are at risk of being homeless.
In addition to case management, programs offer financial assistance in eviction prevention and utility-termination prevention.
Programs also provide financial assistance for security deposits or a portion of rent. Mediation and/or advocacy services are also available. Its food pantry serves some 1,500 low-income community members. Accepting the award was Sayed Hamidy, program coordinator, and Maria Roldan, case manager.
The Bloom Again Foundation, having just celebrated its 10th anniversary, provides rapid response financial assistance to women in need when they have personal or family emergencies.
The women must be employed and have a medical diagnosis that temporarily prevents them from working. They may be one paycheck away from poverty.
Zee Nazarian, co-president; and Rita Boccuzzi, board member, accepted the foundation’s award.
The Burbank Noon Lions Club continues to provide free eye exams, glasses and hearing screenings to residents who cannot afford them. Its “Kids’ Sight” program provides screenings for children up to 6 years old.
According to Marva Murphy, Lions secretary, who accepted the award, “86% of entering first-grade students have not had an eye examination.”
Also accepting the award were board members William Narez, Louie Cardona and John Nelson.
The guild also presented its 2019-20 slate of officers. Brenda Lantieri is the organization’s new president. It is of note that Lantieri is the Burbank Noon Lions Club’s first female president.
The board also includes Lilia Maljanian, first vice-president; Rosa Holman, second vice president; Helen Misik, treasurer; Mary Lou Barnes, corresponding secretary; Anne Phelps, recording secretary; Maryam Finkelberg, director of membership; and Mary Pallares and Marie Urrutia, directors of writing awards. Fr. Norman Supancheck helped install the new officers.
Attendees also included guild members Ann Herrmann, Mary Andrati, Rosa Ortiz, Heather Ghermezian and Monica Sierra.
The goal of the Cabrini Literary Guild is to assist, financially and otherwise, Catholic and charitable organizations. Through activities, the guild stimulates interest in Catholic literature, thought, action and philanthropy.
