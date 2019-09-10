Glendale Tech Week includes variety of events, workshops

The annual Glendale Tech Week is gearing up with several events and workshops beginning Saturday and slated to run through Sept. 21.

Following are some of those events:

An opening-day tech experience, presented by Phonexa, will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday in the forecourt at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. For more information or to register for this event, visit bit.ly/2k8GuFC.

Café au Law: Glendale Tech Week edition will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at PIRCH Glendale, 101 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale. The event is limited to 15 people, and tickets cost $15. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2lOOvzT.

TheDevMasters will host a workshop called “Data Driven Problem Solving” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale. For more information or to register for this event, visit bit.ly/2lIUN4c.

We Rock the Spectrum Glendale will host an event called “Music Time for All Kids” from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the We Rock the Spectrum gym, 413 S. Central Ave., Unit E, Glendale. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2mb4Mzy.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Glendale and ANCA PN will host a panel discussion on “Emerging Tech Hubs: Glendale and Yerevan” from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2lP62rG.

The Alex Theatre’s Open Arts & Music Festival will he held from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday on Brand Boulevard, between Wilson and California avenues. For more information or to register for this event, visit bit.ly/2kGcDET.

A group art exhibition titled “Stacked” will be held from Saturday through Sept. 21 at Artsakh Paseo, 127 Artsakh Ave., Glendale. Artists will include Rouzanna Berberia,Christina “Phazero” Curlee, Yuehao Jiang, Noa P. Kaplan + Szilvia Ruszev, Sara Ludy, Brittany Ransom, Silvia Rigon and Nina Sarnelle. The gallery hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21. For more information, visit bit.ly/2kaV6Eu.

DIGGS and Orange County Moms will host a discussion on “Innovative Ways to Grow a Family-Friendly Centric Audience Online for Your Business” from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday at DIGGS, 3819 Ocean View Blvd, Montrose. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2kGcAcb.

Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America will host a conference from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale. For more information and to register for the event, visit expo.aesa.org/.

Molten Metal Works Team will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 3617 San Fernando Road, Glendale. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2lKP8ur.

ZenythGroup will host a panel discussion about “ADA Website Accessibility for Your Organization” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday at the Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2lONY0R.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP will host a discussion about “Using Patents as a Sword and a Shield: IP Basics for Business Growth Strategies” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Office, 655 N. Central Ave., Suite 2300, Glendale. Speakers Josephine Chang and Raymond Tabandeh will discuss the basic understandings of the patent process and their use to grow businesses. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2lIU6b6.

ValueScaler will host a discussion by speaker George Bandarian II on “Running Lean: How to Prove Product/Market Fit & Raise Series A, Without Running Out of Money” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday at the Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2lOO4Wh.

Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America will host an exposition from 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise St., Glendale. For more information and to register for the event, visit expo.aesa.org/.

For complete information about Glendale Tech Week, visit glendaletechweek.com.

