Glendale Area Calendar: Noon concert to feature 3 musicians

The Glendale Noon Concerts will present a musical performance from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the sanctuary at Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale.

The free admission concert will feature viola player Adriana Zoppo, soprano Diane Plaster and cellist Alexa Haynes-Pilon performing works by Attilio Ariosti, Giuseppe Colombi, Fredrich Wilhelm Rust and Johann Sebastian Bach.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com, call (818) 244-7241 or visit glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.

Program to spotlight master architects

The Glendale Historical Society will present a free talk about the master architects in Glendale at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Downtown Central Library Auditorium, 222 E. Harvard St.

No RSVP is required to attend. For more information, visit glendalehistorical.org/master-architects-in-glendale.

National Charity League to hold rummage sale

The Glendale chapter of National Charity League Inc. will hold its annual rummage sale, called Sellebration, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale.

This annual event will feature items such as toys, home goods and various apparel items.

Proceeds from this event go directly to the local chapter of the National Charity League.

For more information, email sellebration@nclglendale.org.

Rummage sale to benefit homeless services, YWCA

A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale.

Proceeds from this fundraising sale will go toward Asencia, which provides homeless services, and the Glendale YWCA.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2kmXF6I or email ncl.glend@gmail.com.

Historical society to hold home tour

The Glendale Historical Society will hold an “Icons of Architecture” home tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The tour will feature homes designed by master architects of the 20th century, including John Lautner, Richard Neutra and Lloyd Wright. The addresses for the locations will be shared at event check-in.

Tickets are $35 for historical society members and $45 for the general public.

The price increases to $40 for historical society members and $50 for the general public after Sept. 24.

For tickets and more information, email events@glendalehistorical.org, visit glendalehistorical.org/2019-home-tour or call (818) 242-7447. Also, tickets are available by calling the Glendale Arts box office at (818) 243-2611, Ext. 11.

Sierra Club to host a coyote presentation

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will host a free presentation about coyotes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the La Crescenta, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta.

Ken Pellman will be give the presentation about coyotes, especially their habitats and habits.

For more information, call Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

Library to host author of ‘Missing Pages’

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Department of the Glendale Central Library will host author Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh talking about her new book “Missing Pages: Modern Life of Medieval Manuscript from Genocide to Justice” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, on Oct. 17, in the auditorium at Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale.

For more information, email Elizabeth Grigorian at egrigorian@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-3288.

