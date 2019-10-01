At an open rehearsal, a new chamber orchestra director meets the community

Jaime Martín, the new music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra — the resident orchestra at the Alex Theatre in Glendale — led an open rehearsal at the Alex on Saturday morning.

He also took part in a community reception.

Martín succeeds Jeffrey Kahane, who stepped down as music director of the group in June 2017 after a 20-year tenure.

On Saturday night, Martín made his first formal appearance as the orchestra’s new music director at the Alex Theatre.

A few years ago, in the final stages of the orchestra’s music-director search, Martín went from non-candidate to front runner during a guest-conductor stint at the Alex, according to orchestra representatives.

For more information about the orchestra’s 2019-20 season, visit www.laco.org.

