Life and Arts

At an open rehearsal, a new chamber orchestra director meets the community

Jaime Martín makes his first appearance as music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra during an open rehearsal Saturday morning at the Alex Theatre, followed by a formal performance that night at the Alex.
(Raul Roa |Glendale News-Press)
By Mark Kellam
Oct. 1, 2019
1:32 PM
Jaime Martín, the new music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra — the resident orchestra at the Alex Theatre in Glendale — led an open rehearsal at the Alex on Saturday morning.

He also took part in a community reception.

Martín succeeds Jeffrey Kahane, who stepped down as music director of the group in June 2017 after a 20-year tenure.

On Saturday night, Martín made his first formal appearance as the orchestra’s new music director at the Alex Theatre.

A few years ago, in the final stages of the orchestra’s music-director search, Martín went from non-candidate to front runner during a guest-conductor stint at the Alex, according to orchestra representatives.

For more information about the orchestra’s 2019-20 season, visit www.laco.org.

Life and Arts
Mark Kellam
Mark Kellam is city editor of the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader. He joined Times Community News in July 2011 as the business-politics reporter and was promoted to city editor in January 2013. Previously, he was an editor at the Los Angeles Daily News and managing editor at Champion Newspapers in Chino, Calif. Prior to that, he was an editor at Amos Suburban Newspapers in Dayton, Ohio, for several years. Mark holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University.
