Glendale area events: Sierra Club to host a coyote presentation

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will host a free presentation about coyotes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta.

Ken Pellman will give the presentation about coyotes, especially their habitats and habits.

For more information, call Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

Glendale Police Department to host an open house

The Glendale Police Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at its headquarters, 131 N. Isabel St., Glendale.

This is a free event. Participants can tour the police station and old jail, which is often used for film shoots. There will be a forensic crime-scene activity for children, face painting, K-9 demonstrations and a SWAT display.

For more information, call (818) 548-4818.

‘Riverwalk Workday’ event in need of volunteers

The Glendale Community Services & Parks Department will host a “Riverwalk Workday” cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Glendale Narrows Riverwalk, 300 Paula Ave., Glendale.

Volunteers will be helping with general maintenance on the landscape areas and clean the paved bike trail. No experience is needed beforehand to participate in this event.

Every volunteer is required to sign a waiver before participating.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2nTbsDf. For groups of 10 or more, call (818) 548-3795.

Rotary Club to hold clean-water fundraiser

The Glendale Sunrise Rotary Club will host a clean-water fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Montrose Community Park, 3529 Clifton Place, Glendale.

Starting at the park, participants will be given a 5-gallon water container and will walk to the Montrose Fire Station in order to fill their container, along with taking a tour of the station. Once their container is full, participants will walk back to the park.

For more information, call Irene Keller at (818) 389-6442 or email at ijkeller@aol.com or call Peter Keller at (818) 359-6778 or email at peter@aidafrica.net.

Concert to feature solo pianist

The Glendale Noon Concerts will present a musical performance from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.16, in the sanctuary at the Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale.

The free concert will feature solo pianist Brendan White performing works composed by Todd Mason, Mark Robson, George N. Gianopoulos and Stephen Cohn.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com, call (818) 244-7241 or visit glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.

Glendale Police Department to hold community meeting

The Glendale Police Department will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the auditorium at Brand Library, 1601 W. Mountain Ave., Glendale.

Traffic issues, burglaries and other police matters will be discussed.

The Northwest Glendale Homeowners Assn. has partnered with the police department for this event.

For more information, call (818) 754-8274 or email nwglendale@gmail.com.

Library to host author of ‘Missing Pages’

The Glendale Central Library will host author Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh, talking about her new book “Missing Pages: Modern Life of Medieval Manuscript from Genocide to Justice” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the auditorium at Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale.

For more information, email Elizabeth Grigorian at egrigorian@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-3288.

JohnHart Real Estate to host a walk for charity

JohnHart Real Estate will hold its inaugural “Walk for a Cause” at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Glendale.

The company is expected to raise money to support 13 charity organizations.

The organizations will be the American Kidney Fund, Disabled American Veterans, Glendale Educational Foundation, Heal Within International, Kin’s Kids, Olam Eco Center, Our Lady of Grace School, Prom Plus, Saddles for Soldiers, Special Olympics – Santa Clarita, Special Spirit Inc., Valley Oasis and YMCA of the Foothills.

For more information about the organizations receiving funds, visit bit.ly/2kSzZag. To register for the event or to donate, visit bit.ly/2mqIdqI.

‘Wilderness Workday’ to take place at Deukmejian Park

The Glendale Community Services & Parks Department will host a “Wilderness Workday” maintenance event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, Glendale.

Participants will help water the “Big Cone” spruce trees as well as the “Coast Live” oak trees and remove invasive species from the park. There are tasks at the event for all ages and capabilities.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2n2dWzi. For groups of 10 or more, call (818) 548-3795.

Committee to host a community breakfast

The Glendale Give Thanks Committee will host a prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.

This event will feature guest speaker Archbishop Honovan Derderian, primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. The Hoover High School orchestra is scheduled to perform.

For more information or to RSVP, which is required, visit glendaleprayerbreakfast.com.

Organization to host second annual gala

The Armenian American Museum will hold a gala at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.

The gala is an event to support the museum, which is slated to be built in Central Park in Glendale. There are a limited number of tickets available, and the deadline to RSVP is Nov. 8.

For more information, call (818) 644-2073 or email Gala@ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org.

