Glendale area events: Concert to feature solo pianist

The Glendale Noon Concerts will present a performance by pianist Brendan White from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.16, in the sanctuary at the Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale.

The free concert will feature White performing works composed by Todd Mason, Mark Robson, George N. Gianopoulos and Stephen Cohn.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com, call (818) 244-7241 or visit glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.

Glendale Police Department to hold community meeting

The Glendale Police Department will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the auditorium at Brand Library, 1601 W. Mountain Ave., Glendale.

Traffic issues, burglaries and other police matters will be discussed.

Advertisement

The Northwest Glendale Homeowners Assn. has partnered with the police department for this event.

For more information, call (818) 754-8274 or email nwglendale@gmail.com.

Library to host author of ‘Missing Pages’

The Glendale Central Library will host author Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh, talking about her new book “Missing Pages: Modern Life of Medieval Manuscript from Genocide to Justice” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the auditorium at Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale.

For more information, email Elizabeth Grigorian at egrigorian@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-3288.

Los Angeles Kings to host Armenian Heritage Night

The Los Angeles Kings will host Armenian Heritage Night at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles.

Tickets for the event begin at $45. Those who purchase tickets will also receive an L.A. Kings Armenian Heritage scarf.

Advertisement

The event will feature a performance featuring Armenian traditional dance and music in the Staple Center’s Star Plaza. A portion of the proceeds from the L.A .Kings vs. the Buffalo Sabres game will go toward the Armenian American Museum’s groundbreaking campaign.

The museum is slated to be built in Glendale.

For more information, call (310) 535-4457 or email jesseestrada@lakings.com.

JohnHart Real Estate to host a walk for charity

JohnHart Real Estate will hold its inaugural “Walk for a Cause” at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Glendale.

The company is expected to raise money to support 13 charity organizations.

The organizations will be the American Kidney Fund, Disabled American Veterans, Glendale Educational Foundation, Heal Within International, Kin’s Kids, Olam Eco Center, Our Lady of Grace School, Prom Plus, Saddles for Soldiers, Special Olympics – Santa Clarita, Special Spirit Inc., Valley Oasis and YMCA of the Foothills.

For more information about the organizations receiving funds, visit bit.ly/2kSzZag. To register for the event or to donate, visit bit.ly/2mqIdqI.

‘Wilderness Workday’ to take place at Deukmejian Park

The Glendale Community Services & Parks Department will host a “Wilderness Workday” maintenance event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, Glendale.

Participants will help water the “Big Cone” spruce trees as well as the “Coast Live” oak trees and remove invasive species from the park. There are tasks at the event for all ages and capabilities.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2n2dWzi. For groups of 10 or more, call (818) 548-3795.

Andre Henry to speak at the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club about racism

Musician, social justice activist and entertainer Andre Henry will speak at the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta.

Advertisement

The meeting is open and free for anyone to attend. State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) will also speak about the successes of the past California legislative session and will give a wrap-up to the meeting.

For more information, visit ccdemclub.org.

Tea House to host Manga, Anime and Cosplay event

The Shoseian Tea House will host a free Manga, Anime and Cosplay event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 in Brand Library Park, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale.

The manga portion of the event will feature a presentation by the Little Tokyo Manga Club about the history of manga. Following the presentation, a episodes from the anime series “Tri-Gun” will be shown.

The event is expected to conclude with a cosplay fashion show.

For more information or to RSVP, email friends@shoseianteahouse.com.

Women’s Civic League of Glendale to host lunch meeting

The Women’s Civic League of Glendale will host a lunch and meeting at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St., Glendale.

The meeting will feature guest speaker Vivian Ekchian, Glendale Unified School District’s new superintendent. She will talk about her expectations for Glendale’s schools and students.

The event costs $25 to attend. To RSVP, send a $25 check payable to Women’s Civic League, P.O. Box 9131, Glendale, CA, 91226, by Friday, Oct. 18. After Oct. 18, those wanting to attend can call (818) 321-8095 before Oct. 21. The $25 can also be payable at the door on the day of the event.

Committee to host a community breakfast

The Glendale Give Thanks Committee will host a prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.

Advertisement

This event will feature guest speaker Archbishop Honovan Derderian, primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. The Hoover High School orchestra is scheduled to perform.

For more information or to RSVP, which is required, visit glendaleprayerbreakfast.com.

Organization to host second annual gala

The Armenian American Museum will hold a gala at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.

The gala is an event to support the museum, which is slated to be built in Central Park in Glendale. There are a limited number of tickets available, and the deadline to RSVP is Nov. 8.

For more information, call (818) 644-2073 or email Gala@ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.