On the Town: Members of La Crescenta Woman’s Club take to the runway to raise funds for worthy causes

The clubhouse of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club is always jumpin’ and the recent tea and fashion show on May 11 was no exception.
Members modeled the latest collections from Chico’s, and its designers focus on the woman who carries a few extra pounds, not skinny minnies.
A variety of tea sandwiches, sweets, coffee and tea more than tickled the taste buds of members and guests who were not watching their figures.
A silent auction and opportunity drawings met the needs of attendees who were not watching their pocket books.
Racking up the big bucks were two art works by club members who had passed away.
La Crescenta resident Danette Erickson had her eye on a cross-stitched piece by the late Sally Benson. The wall hanging, perfect for a rumpus room, read “My Home Sweet Home.”
A watercolor painting by the late Gloria Beyer was donated in her honor by husband, Terry.
Marianne Jennings, club president, welcomed her audience and introduced her guests, daughter Tamara Kasra and granddaughter Yasmine.
Jennings does double duty as leader of Girl Scout Troop #5311.
Girl Scout Ella Ball, 11, represented her troop at the tea. Her Mom, Michelle, was also a guest of Jennings. The Woman’s Club has sponsored the Girl Scouts for seven years.
More mother-and-daughter/granddaughter combinations included state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and 5-year-old daughter, Rachel Lemoine.
Also present were 95-year-old Ellie Pipes and granddaughter Misty Pipes. Ellie Pipes has been a club member for more than 50 years.
After tea and crumpets, a fashion show took center stage. The moderator was Chico’s sales associate Christina O’Meara. Club members served as models and sashayed across the stage and down a few steps.
Friedman’s communications director, Blake Dellinger, lent a helping hand.
Glendale City Council member, svelte Paula Devine, got into the act, wearing a fetching gray and white stripped Chico’s jacket.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the club’s high school scholarship program and other philanthropic efforts.
—
The Campbell Center replaced its annual gala this year with a paired-down event called “Bubbles & Blues.”
The proceeds from this smaller fundraiser will benefit the center’s arts academy, which consists of five daily art classes a week, attended by 46 clients.
This past Saturday, in the Rose Garden Lounge at Pickwick in Burbank, some 70 supporters and center clients began their evening with a champagne reception — hence the “bubbles” — along with an exhibition and the sale of clients’ colorful artwork to the tune of a blues band called the Blues Channel.
To start the program, state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) bestowed a state certificate of recognition to Angela Cooper, director of services and interim chief executive of the Campbell Center, and Robert Schacht, new board president.
Financial sponsors, including Kiwanis Glendale and the Glendale Police Officers’ Assn., were also recognized.
A couple dozen center clients attending the event posed front and center for a group photo.
One of the photographers was center client, Emil Farhadian, who plans to generate income from the sale of his photographs, some of which are glowing black and white prints of the Moorish architecture of Brand Park buildings. His photographs were on sale at the event.
The evening ended with dancing to more music by the Blues Channel.
The mission of the Campbell Arts Academy is “to provide an environment for self-discovery, creativity and expression through the arts” for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Ruth Sowby Rands may be reached at ruthasowby@gmail.com.