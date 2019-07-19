Glendale to rev up 26th annual Cruise Night this Saturday

A fleet of more than 300 classic cars will be roaring onto Brand Boulevard on Saturday for the 26th annual Cruise Night in downtown Glendale .

Nearly 55,000 visitors are expected to cruise by the free event, which will feature a bevy of pre-1985 cars and motorcycles, live music and a fireworks show to cap it all off, according to event organizer Patty Betancourt. The event will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

“People come from far to Cruise Night because they hear good things about it,” said Betancourt of the event that draws attendees from cities including Las Vegas, Santa Barbara and Bakersfield.

Motorheads will be able to marvel at auto wonders like Aram Kazazian’s orange-and-black 1971 Heavy Chevy — Cruise Night’s featured car of the month. Glendale resident Kazazian has been a regular at Cruise Night for about 15 years, Betancourt said.

Tribute bands performing music by the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and, fittingly, the Cars, will be jamming for the entire event. Brian “Mr. Rock N’ Roll” Beirne (of K-EARTH 101) will be on hand to host.

There will also be activities for those too young to remember the 1980s: Kids can climb into an armored SWAT vehicle, hang out with police dogs and sample Tillamook ice cream, which will be handed out.

“I think it’s a great family-friendly event,” Betancourt said. “People can come out and have dinner — all the restaurants on Brand will be open — and then check out some cars.”

This year, Betancourt said they are trying something new — a selfie station.

Cruise Night launched in July 1994 when it was held in tandem with a World Cup Soccer game held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

“Since then, it’s just grown,” Betancourt said.

The city of Glendale has been holding Cruise Night on the third Saturday of July ever since and now touts the event as the biggest draw, crowd-wise, it hosts, Betancourt said.

For more information, visit glendalecruisenight.com.