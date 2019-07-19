Police search for man accused of beating his fiancée and her mother in Glendale attack

A woman and her mother were severely beaten in their Glendale home on Friday morning, allegedly at the hands of the woman’s fiancé who fled after the attack, police say.

Glendale Police Department officers responded to multiple calls of a disturbance around 4:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Wilson Avenue. At least one bystander reported hearing a scream for help coming from one of the homes.

The two women were also able to call 911 on their own, according to Sgt. Ernesto Gaxiola.

When police arrived on scene they found the two, a woman in her early 20s and her mother, with life-threatening injuries. The women are expected to survive, Gaxiola said.

Advertisement

He added that investigators believe the women were attacked with a weapon but it’s unknown what was used.

Gaxiola said the younger woman’s fiancé is believed to be behind the attack. He’s described as being in his late 20s to early 30s.

It’s unknown if he lived with the two women at the Wilson Boulevard home and police are still piecing together what happened prior to the attack.

The fiancé was last seen leaving the home, possibly in a black GMC Denali pickup truck.

Advertisement

Gaxiola said further information on the suspect, such as his name and photo, are not being released at this time.