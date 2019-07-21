Person shot in laser-tag arena in Glendale

A person was shot at a Glendale laser tag facility on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting took place at the Zone Lasertag Fun Center, 826 N. Glendale Ave., according to Sgt. Aaron Zeigler with the Glendale Police Department.

A single victim was taken to a trauma center, he said.

The wounded victim’s condition was unclear, nor was the person’s age or gender.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages, police said.

Anyone with information can reach Glendale police at (818) 548-4840.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.