Power outage leaves Glendale residents without power amid heatwave

Glendale residents were feeling the heat late Wednesday morning after a power outage left many people without electricity as temperatures rose into the high 90s.

It’s unknown how many people were affected or when full service will be restored, but authorities said power outages were reported all across Glendale and in the La Crescenta-Montrose area.

Eliza Papazian, a spokeswoman for the city of Glendale, said the outage began around 11 a.m. after a power substation experienced a failure.

It’s unknown what kind of failure occurred.

Failure at a substation has caused multiple power outages around the city. We are working on restoration. Please be patient as our crews work on restoring power to all customers. #MyGlendale @MyGlendale — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 24, 2019

Residents took to social media to write about the outage, with some saying power eventually returned for them after almost an hour.

Glendale experiencing a power outage on a day when I actually have work to do is... priceless — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) July 24, 2019

The whole damn city of Glendale is out of power! 😩😩 we stuck in the house and can’t get out because the gate is electric 🙄 dummies! — izzy (@izellwatkins) July 24, 2019

Crisis averted. Power just can’t back on in Glendale. Was really worried about my elderly aunt and toddler. — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓮 💜 𝓖𝓻𝓪𝓬𝓮 (@AngieGraceLA) July 24, 2019

The outage comes as the Southland is in the grips of a heatwave with the National Weather Service issuing heat advisories for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

Papazian said residents experiencing the outage can find air-conditioned comfort at four cooling centers set up across the city.

The centers are the Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St., the Maple Park Community Center at 820 E. Maple St., the Pacific Community Center at 501 S. Pacific Ave. and the Sparr Heights Community Center at 1613 Glencoe Way.