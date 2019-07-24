Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Power outage leaves Glendale residents without power amid heatwave

Vehicles cross Adams and Colorado intersection carefully where the street signals were not working due to a power outage in Glendale on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
(Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
By Andy Nguyen
July 24, 2019
1:15 PM
Glendale residents were feeling the heat late Wednesday morning after a power outage left many people without electricity as temperatures rose into the high 90s.

It’s unknown how many people were affected or when full service will be restored, but authorities said power outages were reported all across Glendale and in the La Crescenta-Montrose area.

Eliza Papazian, a spokeswoman for the city of Glendale, said the outage began around 11 a.m. after a power substation experienced a failure.

It’s unknown what kind of failure occurred.

Residents took to social media to write about the outage, with some saying power eventually returned for them after almost an hour.

The outage comes as the Southland is in the grips of a heatwave with the National Weather Service issuing heat advisories for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

Papazian said residents experiencing the outage can find air-conditioned comfort at four cooling centers set up across the city.

The centers are the Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St., the Maple Park Community Center at 820 E. Maple St., the Pacific Community Center at 501 S. Pacific Ave. and the Sparr Heights Community Center at 1613 Glencoe Way.

Andy Nguyen
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
