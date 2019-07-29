Glendale Girl Scouts receive Gold Awards

The Gold Award is the highest honor Girl Scouts can earn in recognition for their hard work.

In order to earn a Gold Award, each Girl Scout is required to spend at least 80 hours on a project that helps benefit their community or addresses social issues.

Here is a list of local Girl Scouts who earned a Gold Award this year, the names of their projects and a statement about the volunteer work that earned them the honor:

GLENDALE

Anna Allen, “Dunsmore Elementary Ball Wall Murals": “My project addressed issues of bullying and negativity and brought happiness and color to the campus. I was able to give back to my school and community and bring people together in kindness,” she said.

Isabelle Avanosian, “Share Yourself and Contribute!": “I chose to make a difference in my community by informing students of the importance of community service. I worked together with a troop to make pillowcases to donate to the City of Hope Hospital,” she said.

Bayla Bash, “Inspiring the Future’s Females": “My project is to inspire young girls to take action against the inequalities and sexism they face in today’s society, and stray from the societal boundaries that girls, like myself, have been restricted by,” she said.

Natalie Berner, “Activity Boxes for Homeless Children": “My project made an impact on my community by giving homeless children an opportunity to have fun expressing their creativity while also giving their parents a chance to take a break from constant child supervision,” she said.

Dahilia Estrada, “Helping Hand in the Sand": “My project addresses the issue of a hazardous sandbox and about healthy eating and exercising. I shared fun and easy ways to exercise and how to make simple snacks that will fuel your body,” she said.

Isabella Grigorian, “Eco-Friendly Exercises in Science for Everyone": “My project reached beyond my community, beyond borders and delivered the message that science sees no color, no culture, no socioeconomic group, but rather science is a universal language for all to study, learn from, feel inspired with, be challenged with and to have fun with,” she said.

Adella Hall, “A Culture and Community Based Learning Experience for Seniors": “My project focused on the wellness of senior citizens, I wrote a series of 13 lessons in the arts that were directed at improving the overall well-being of senior citizens,” she said.

Brooke Marquardt, “Ascencia: Transition to Hope": “I chose to make a difference in my community by giving the residents at this homeless shelter a glimpse of hopefulness through welcome kits that I created,” she said.

Lauren Nettels, “Elizabeth Home Makeover": “For my project, I renovated a room and closet at Elizabeth House (which provides shelter, hope and support to homeless, pregnant women and their children) and refurbished the play structure. I was able to help people in their most vulnerable times of need and was able to educate people on the issue of homelessness among pregnant women,” she said.

Saya Sarma, “Worldwide Readers": “I brought over 1,000 books to English-medium schools in the villages of rural India, where I visited and taught classes in English to help create an English curriculum for the schools to use. I also wrote a picture book about my trip that will be published and the proceeds will go to the schools,” she said.

Jennifer Spinoglio, “Get Prepared: Disaster Preparedness": “My project addressed the issue of community unpreparedness for a disaster or emergency by distributing disaster preparedness information through presentations and booths,” she said.

Emily Woods, “Summer Tree Care": “In L.A.’s arid climate, trees need extra care in order to thrive, yet most don’t receive it. With my project, I created pamphlets and educational videos on the importance of tree care,” she said.

Compiled by Kyle McKoy.