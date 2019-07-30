Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Fanny pack filled with drugs found during Glendale traffic stop, police say

Glendale police found a fanny pack filled with a variety of drugs on Friday during a traffic stop near Lowell and Honolulu avenues after a driver reportedly failed to stop at a red light.
Glendale police found a fanny pack filled with a variety of drugs on Friday during a traffic stop near Lowell and Honolulu avenues after a driver reportedly failed to stop at a red light.
(Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)
By Andy Nguyen
July 30, 2019
6:12 PM
Share

A Los Angeles woman was arrested by Glendale police on Friday after she was allegedly found in possession of a cornucopia of drugs stashed in a fanny pack.

Maria Trujillo, 24, was reportedly driving near Lowell and Honolulu avenues around 1:15 a.m. when she was stopped by a Glendale officer for running a red light.

As the officer went to talk with her, he reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car, according to police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.

Maria Trujillo, a 24 year-old from Los Angeles, was arrested by Glendale police on July 26, 2019 after she was allegedly found in possession of a fanny pack filled with “cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamines, Xanax, oxycodone.”
Maria Trujillo, a 24 year-old from Los Angeles, was arrested by Glendale police on July 26, 2019 after she was allegedly found in possession of a fanny pack filled with “cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamines, Xanax, oxycodone.”
(Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

She also said a check of Trujillo’s license revealed it was suspended.

Advertisement

During a search of the vehicle, police found a collection of individually wrapped drugs that included “cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamines, Xanax, oxycodone” in a fanny pack and a separate glass bottle of Xanax pills, according to a statement from the police.

Also found were packaging materials and U.S. currency.

Trujillo was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

NewsPublic Safety
Andy Nguyen
Follow Us
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
More on this Subject
Advertisement