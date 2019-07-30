Fanny pack filled with drugs found during Glendale traffic stop, police say

A Los Angeles woman was arrested by Glendale police on Friday after she was allegedly found in possession of a cornucopia of drugs stashed in a fanny pack.

Maria Trujillo, 24, was reportedly driving near Lowell and Honolulu avenues around 1:15 a.m. when she was stopped by a Glendale officer for running a red light.

As the officer went to talk with her, he reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car, according to police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.

Maria Trujillo, a 24 year-old from Los Angeles, was arrested by Glendale police on July 26, 2019 after she was allegedly found in possession of a fanny pack filled with “cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamines, Xanax, oxycodone.” (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

She also said a check of Trujillo’s license revealed it was suspended.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a collection of individually wrapped drugs that included “cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamines, Xanax, oxycodone” in a fanny pack and a separate glass bottle of Xanax pills, according to a statement from the police.

Also found were packaging materials and U.S. currency.

Trujillo was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.