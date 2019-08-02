L.A. trio suspected of burglarizing Glendale homes

Three Los Angeles residents were arrested Thursday by Glendale police on suspicion of residential burglary after allegedly leading police on a short pursuit that ended in Atwater Village.

Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Montrose Avenue around 2:15 p.m. after a resident remotely accessing his security system saw that two women and a man had entered his backyard.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said the trio eventually left the home in a car that had paper license plates.

A police helicopter was able to locate a vehicle traveling eastbound on Montrose Avenue that matched the description of the one used by the trio, and an officer attempted to pull it over. The car failed to stop, then sped away.

The chase eventually ended in the 3900 block of Goodwin Street in Los Angeles and the man and women were taken into custody.

Lightfoot said officers learned that two homes in the 3700 block of Montrose Avenue had been broken into prior to the car chase. She added one of those homes was found ransacked.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Dominique Mims, 31-year-old Taylor Ward and 21-year-old Tayah Murray.

Mims and Ward were on parole for burglary at the time of their arrests, according to Lightfoot.