2 detained in attempted robbery of Glendale Bank of America

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb disposal unit was called to a Glendale Bank of America on Tuesday after two men were taken into custody following an alleged attempted robbery.

Sometime around 3:55 p.m. a man entered the bank at 3812 San Fernando Road and allegedly demanded money by threatening the teller with an unspecified device he had on him.

When officers arrived on scene they took a man sitting in a vehicle outside the bank into custody. However, according to Glendale Sgt. Dan Suttles, it was not the same man who had attempted the robbery inside.

Eventually the second man exited the bank and was arrested. It’s not clear how the two individuals are connected.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Glendale police have closed off San Fernando between Brand and Central. pic.twitter.com/mGRsEkdkxy — Andy Nguyen (@Andy_Truc) August 7, 2019

Suttles said the man who had been inside the bank left a backpack in the building and, out of an abundance of caution, a bomb disposal unit from the sheriff’s department was called to the scene to check it out.

A portion of San Fernando Road between Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue was also temporarily closed to traffic for an hour.

Shortly after 6 p.m. the scene was cleared by the bomb squad. The incident remains under investigation.