Clothing donation suits Glendale hospital’s needs

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital recently received a donation of nearly 550 articles of clothing from Stateside Clothing to be made available through the hospital’s “Clothing Closet,” which provides qualifying patients in need with a clean set of clothes before they leave the hospital.

The clothing, including, pants, shirts and blouses, will be distributed through the hospital’s emergency department and the behavioral health unit by social workers who screen and determine that the patient’s needs are being met.

“Dignity Health has always strived to provide for our communities, especially persons who may be poor and disenfranchised — it’s part of our mission,” said Jill Welton, the hospital’s president.

“This donation is wonderful and will truly impact hundreds of patients in need,” she added.

Additionally, California hospitals must comply with the new SB1152 homeless-patient discharge policy, which requires hospitals to provide available resources, treatment, shelter and supportive services, including ensuring they have clean clothes suitable for current weather conditions.