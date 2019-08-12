On Campus at GCC: Glendale Community College fair to welcome new students with booths, music, food

The Glendale Community College Welcome Center will host an event to introduce students to the campus from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

There will be student services booths, campus tours, food, music and giveaways. Students can also purchase textbooks, parking permits and student photo IDs.

RSVP at glendale.edu/welcomefair. Check-in will take place at 9:30 a.m. in the college’s auditorium.

Open registration for the fall 2019 semester continues through Aug. 30. Fall semester classes will begin Sept. 3.

A schedule of courses is available online at glendale.edu/schedules.

For information about tuition-free noncredit programs offered at the Garfield campus, visit glendale.edu/ce.

Digital and graphic arts courses available in fall

The graphic and web-design program at Glendale Community College is intended for working professionals who need to upgrade their skills, students preparing for transfer and individuals seeking training to pursue a career in graphic design.

Students can earn a certificate of completion or an associate’s degree in graphic design. The degree also prepares students for transfer if they want to pursue a bachelor’s degree.



The curriculum emphasizes creating a portfolio as well as preparing students to seek employment as production or graphic designers.

Some of the courses offered during the fall semester that are required for the program include typography, digital illustration, graphic design foundations, digital publication design, graphic design identity and logo development, web graphics, web and mobile layout and Photoshop.

Open registration will continue through Aug. 30. New students can still apply for admission at glendale.edu/apply.

For more information about the college’s graphics programs, contact graphic and web-design chair Rebecca Hillquist at rebeccah@glendale.edu.

Free lip-reading course for hearing impaired offered

A free lip-reading course will be offered by Glendale Community College’s Center for Students with Disabilities beginning Sept. 5.

The class will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays in the Glendale Adult Recreation Center, 201 E. Colorado St., through Dec. 9. The class can be entered at any time during the semester.

Registration is available online at glendale.edu/apply.

The course is designed to improve communication skills for those who are hearing impaired by recognizing visible sounds on the lips. The anatomy of the ear and the hearing process will be discussed and interpretation of an audiogram will be explained.

Speech therapist Stela Fejtek will be the instructor. She holds a master’s degree in communicative disorders from Cal State Northridge. She is a learning-disabilities specialist at Glendale Community College, with extensive experience in aural rehabilitation.

For more information, contact Fejtek at sfejtek@glendale.edu or (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5413.

Wendy Grove is public information coordinator for Glendale Community College.