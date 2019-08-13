Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Man arrested after allegedly wielding possible firearm outside home

A man was arrested in the 500 block of Milford Street in Glendale on Tuesday after he was allegedly seen brandishing what may have been a firearm in front of his home.
(Glendale News-Press)
By Andy Nguyen
Aug. 13, 2019
4:07 PM
Glendale police took a man into custody Tuesday morning after neighbors reported seeing him allegedly brandish a possible firearm outside his home.

The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Milford Street when the man reportedly exited his home holding what appeared to be a gun. The man’s name has not been released at this time.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said officers from the SWAT team, along with an armored vehicle, responded to the home, and several streets in the area were closed.

Police were able to take the man into custody without incident sometime around 10:30 a.m.

It’s unknown why the man was carrying the possible firearm, and Lightfoot said it’s also unknown if it was a real gun. The incident remains under investigation.

Andy Nguyen
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
