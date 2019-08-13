Man arrested after allegedly wielding possible firearm outside home

Glendale police took a man into custody Tuesday morning after neighbors reported seeing him allegedly brandish a possible firearm outside his home.

The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Milford Street when the man reportedly exited his home holding what appeared to be a gun. The man’s name has not been released at this time.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said officers from the SWAT team, along with an armored vehicle, responded to the home, and several streets in the area were closed.

Police were able to take the man into custody without incident sometime around 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Police activity has concluded and streets in the area of Alexander and Kenilworth are now open to traffic. Thank you for your patience. — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) August 13, 2019

It’s unknown why the man was carrying the possible firearm, and Lightfoot said it’s also unknown if it was a real gun. The incident remains under investigation.