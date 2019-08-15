Adventist Health Glendale makes top 10 regional list in time for blessing of the grapes

Adventist Health Glendale was recently ranked in 10th place out of more than 130 hospitals in the Los Angeles area by U.S. News & World Report.

The hospital performed highly in six of the report’s 16 adult specialty-care categories, including gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgeries, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology, as well as in four of the nine common adult procedures and conditions of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart failure and knee replacement.

Nationally, the hospital ranked 45th in diabetes and endocrinology.

“To be voted among the best regional hospitals by U.S. News & World Report is an honor. This is no small accomplishment. Our ranking illustrates our commitment to those we serve in our communities,” said Alice Issai, president of Adventist Health Glendale, in a statement.

For the past 30 years, U.S. News has annually rated hospitals across the country, and the “Best Hospital” rankings are intended to help patients and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care.

For the 2019-20 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro areas, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

In addition, Adventist Health Glendale hosted its annual blessing of the grapes ceremony this past Wednesday , during which Armenian ministers led attendees in prayer in the hospital’s chapel, blessed grapes and then gave them to patients.

“Since grapes were the first fruits of the harvest, the Holy Spirit is called upon to make the grapes holy, and those who partake of them receive healing and spiritual nourishment,” said Naira Khosrovian, a hospital spokeswoman, explaining the origin of the ceremony.

Rev. Vazken Atmajian of St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Glendale officiated the ceremony.