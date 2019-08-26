Portion of 2 Freeway in Glendale remains closed as crews battle Eagle Rock brush fire

A section of the 2 Freeway in Glendale remained closed early Monday as crews continued to battle a brush fire that erupted in the Eagle Rock area and quickly scorched 30 acres a day earlier.

The fire, which started at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Colorado Boulevard near the interchange of the 2 and 134 freeways, forced the evacuation of about 100 homes in Glendale. Residents along East Glenoaks Boulevard from Mount Carmel Drive to Bywood Drive were able to return to their homes by about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

The fire snarled Sunday afternoon traffic and sent up a large plume of smoke that could be seen across the Los Angeles Basin. Traffic jams were reported on surface streets throughout the area, including Colorado Boulevard, as portions of both the 134 and 2 freeways were closed.

Advertisement

The northbound 2 Freeway at the 134 Freeway remained closed as firefighters mopped up in the area while keeping an eye out for flare-ups. It is not clear when the freeway will reopen. The westbound 134 Freeway connector to the 2 Freeway also is closed, according to Caltrans.

The blaze, fueled by hot temperatures, charred dry bush and palm trees near the freeway interchange. It had grown to 30 acres and was 50% contained as of Monday morning. Firefighters had gained the upper hand on the blaze Sunday evening and had stopped forward progression of the fire, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries and no structures burned. The cause of the fire is not clear, officials said.

We had a brush fire break out a few miles from home today in Eagle Rock, looks like they’ve got it under control now, but it was really close to some homes in Glenoaks Canyon. pic.twitter.com/uCF9UwY35K — Timothy Dahlum (@dahlumii) August 26, 2019

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Fry and Newberry write for the Los Angeles Times.