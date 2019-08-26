Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Portion of 2 Freeway in Glendale remains closed as crews battle Eagle Rock brush fire

Firefighters battle a brush fire in Eagle Rock on Sunday.
Firefighters battle a brush fire in Eagle Rock on Sunday.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Hannah Fry
Laura Newberry
Aug. 26, 2019
9:49 AM
Share

A section of the 2 Freeway in Glendale remained closed early Monday as crews continued to battle a brush fire that erupted in the Eagle Rock area and quickly scorched 30 acres a day earlier.

News
Brush fire spreads into Glendale, forcing evacuations
tn-gnp-me-fwy-brushfire-20190828-2.jpg
News
Brush fire spreads into Glendale, forcing evacuations
A brush fire ignited in Eagle Rock, near Glendale, on Sunday afternoon, prompting the closure of the 134 Freeway and all southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway.

The fire, which started at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Colorado Boulevard near the interchange of the 2 and 134 freeways, forced the evacuation of about 100 homes in Glendale. Residents along East Glenoaks Boulevard from Mount Carmel Drive to Bywood Drive were able to return to their homes by about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

The fire snarled Sunday afternoon traffic and sent up a large plume of smoke that could be seen across the Los Angeles Basin. Traffic jams were reported on surface streets throughout the area, including Colorado Boulevard, as portions of both the 134 and 2 freeways were closed.

Advertisement

The northbound 2 Freeway at the 134 Freeway remained closed as firefighters mopped up in the area while keeping an eye out for flare-ups. It is not clear when the freeway will reopen. The westbound 134 Freeway connector to the 2 Freeway also is closed, according to Caltrans.

The blaze, fueled by hot temperatures, charred dry bush and palm trees near the freeway interchange. It had grown to 30 acres and was 50% contained as of Monday morning. Firefighters had gained the upper hand on the blaze Sunday evening and had stopped forward progression of the fire, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries and no structures burned. The cause of the fire is not clear, officials said.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Fry and Newberry write for the Los Angeles Times.

NewsPublic Safety
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Laura Newberry
Follow Us
Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More on this Subject
Advertisement